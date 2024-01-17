WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $159 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $621 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $1.99 billion from $2.20 billion last year.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $159 Mln. vs. $621 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $1.99 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.
