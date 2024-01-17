Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 72,103 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 8, 2024, up to and including January 12, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
January 8, 2024
1,500
186.3640
ARCX
January 8, 2024
100
186.4500
LATS
January 8, 2024
19
186.2800
XNAS
January 8, 2024
14,286
186.4314
XNYS
January 9, 2024
900
186.2844
ARCX
January 9, 2024
7,800
185.8024
XNYS
January 10, 2024
1,700
186.8800
ARCX
January 10, 2024
100
186.6800
XCIS
January 10, 2024
300
186.8200
XNAS
January 10, 2024
17,221
187.0193
XNYS
January 11, 2024
1,101
185.6922
ARCX
January 11, 2024
26
186.1800
HRTF
January 11, 2024
200
185.8000
XNAS
January 11, 2024
14,973
185.8026
XNYS
January 12, 2024
815
186.7089
ARCX
January 12, 2024
100
187.0000
CDRG
January 12, 2024
15
187.6800
IEXG
January 12, 2024
10,947
186.7373
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,000,554.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,170,628. The figure of 203,170,628 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117534217/en/
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications
+1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations
+1 757 603 0111