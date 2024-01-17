Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 72,103 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 8, 2024, up to and including January 12, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue January 8, 2024 1,500 186.3640 ARCX January 8, 2024 100 186.4500 LATS January 8, 2024 19 186.2800 XNAS January 8, 2024 14,286 186.4314 XNYS January 9, 2024 900 186.2844 ARCX January 9, 2024 7,800 185.8024 XNYS January 10, 2024 1,700 186.8800 ARCX January 10, 2024 100 186.6800 XCIS January 10, 2024 300 186.8200 XNAS January 10, 2024 17,221 187.0193 XNYS January 11, 2024 1,101 185.6922 ARCX January 11, 2024 26 186.1800 HRTF January 11, 2024 200 185.8000 XNAS January 11, 2024 14,973 185.8026 XNYS January 12, 2024 815 186.7089 ARCX January 12, 2024 100 187.0000 CDRG January 12, 2024 15 187.6800 IEXG January 12, 2024 10,947 186.7373 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,000,554.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,170,628. The figure of 203,170,628 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

