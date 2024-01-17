

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British transport company FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) said that it has signed a new 150 million pounds Green Hire Purchase Financing Facility with a syndicate of three banks to support the purchase of electric bus bodies.



The company noted that the Facility provides funding for electric bus bodies, net of any government co-funding received. It is available for drawdown over three years, on a competitive fixed-margin-plus basis. Funding under the Facility will be provided in tenors of either seven or ten years, depending on the specific requirement at the time for each batch of vehicle bodies to be financed.



In addition, the Group has continued to opportunistically purchase its 2024 6.875% bonds resulting in a reduction in future net interest cost. Purchases totalling 44.0 million pounds have been completed since the end of the first-half of 2024 and as at 17 January 2024, 128.1 million pounds of the 2024 bonds now remain outstanding.



