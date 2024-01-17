Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 601) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company's geologists have mobilized to the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project") to complete select follow-up surface sampling and prepare for the Company's initial phase of drilling.

Canter has established an exclusive partnership with Valkyrie Resource Exploration ("Valkyrie"), with Valkyrie's founding geologists Trevor Hawkins and Korbon McCall being appointed as Senior Geologist and Project Geologist for Canter, respectively. The Valkyrie team brings to the Canter partnership a wealth of technical expertise in lithium and critical battery metals exploration through extensive work with industry leaders such as American Lithium and collaborations with respected local prospectors like the Craig family. Their comprehensive experience in the western US exploration landscape, from initiating targeted exploration and managing world class projects to overseeing drill programs, positions them as a significant asset in the advancement of the Company's lithium projects.

The partnership with Valkyrie further equips Canter with exclusive access to their comprehensive critical metals targeting database, proprietary technology and over 90 years of collective field experience. As a result, the Company has already executed multiple reconnaissance mapping and sampling expeditions to high priority lithium targets, positioning itself to stake additional prospective areas within the current quarter.

"Our partnership with Valkyrie provides important continuity and local project knowledge for our upcoming exploration and drilling at Columbus along with a deep-rooted understanding of lithium deposit formation, plus a targeting database that we look forward to leveraging in the months ahead," commented Joness Lang, CEO and Director of Canter Resources. "We are preparing to file our notice of intent (NOI) and our geological team will arrive in the Tonopah area in the coming days to complete surface sampling at Columbus and engage with our various contractors and consultants who will be supporting our upcoming drill campaign."

The Company has engaged principal hydrogeologist Geoffrey Baldwin and his Reno, NV based Applied Hydrologic Ltd. to work with Canter and its technical team at the Columbus Project. Mr. Baldwin brings extensive lithium-brine experience, having worked on more than a dozen lithium exploration and development projects globally, including the Salar del Rincon, Salar del Diablillos, and the Uyuni lithium-brine projects in South America. Additionally, Mr. Baldwin has extensive experience overseeing brine exploration projects locally in Nevada. Applied Hydrologic will provide important hydrogeologic guidance from the final planning phase through program oversight, data collection and analysis.

The Company is also working towards finalizing agreements with its preferred dirt work and drill contractors for the Company's Q1/2024 initial phase of drilling at the Columbus Project.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA, the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA, and the Puzzle Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is preparing for a Phase I drill campaign at Columbus to test a highly prospective lithium-brine target and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

