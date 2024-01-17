Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

January 17, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR 750million Non-preferred Senior Notes due 2031

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ439T8 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 4.625 % due 17th January 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG ING Natixis Santander Toronto Dominion

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.