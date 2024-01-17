Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17
January 17, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
EUR 750million Non-preferred Senior Notes due 2031
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ439T8
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 750,000,000
Description:
4.625 % due 17th January 2031
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
ING
Natixis
Santander
Toronto Dominion
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
