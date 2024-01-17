Vanguard Renewables Announces That the Sugarman of Vermont Joins the New England Chapter of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Vanguard Renewables®, a leading U.S.-based renewable energy company, is excited to announce that The Sugarman of Vermont has joined the New England chapter of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance. This collaboration aims to reduce the environmental impact of food and beverage manufacturers while supporting regional dairy farmers.

The Farm Powered Strategic Alliance (FPSA), launched in 2020, brings together industry leaders to share best practices and promote sustainability. Member companies commit to recycling their unsalable food waste through Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion on local dairy farms, thereby generating renewable energy. Vanguard's Farm Powered program not only fights climate change but also provides crucial support to multigenerational dairy farmers in the region.

"The Sugarman of Vermont is the latest New England-based company to join in our movement to remove food waste from landfills," stated Neil H. Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Vanguard Renewables. "Their dedication to sustainability is admirable and we are delighted to count them as a one of our Farm Powered partners."

A renowned supplier of maple syrup, The Sugarman, was acquired by Tony Sedutto in 1991. Since then, the company has established itself as the go-to choice for Executive Chefs in the food service and hospitality industry. Their superior quality and unique packaging solutions have made them a trusted partner for bulk and portion control needs. Additionally, their private label offerings have gained recognition for their exceptional quality, speed, and value. All of this is delivered with their signature white glove customer service.

"The Sugarman takes energy efficiency and waste management reduction seriously and is constantly working towards further reducing our carbon footprint," stated Kevin Begin, Chief Executive Officer at The Sugarman. "We operate in a small rural town employing our sugar-people from surrounding towns, and try our best to serve our community with a variety of local sponsorships and donations, and this collaboration with Vanguard Renewables will help us grow that commitment further."

Over the years, The Sugarman has consistently expanded its customer base, forming key partnerships in 1993 and 2008. Even during the worldwide maple syrup shortage of 2008, the company managed to grow by implementing innovative strategies such as their maple syrup reserve and fostering strong relationships with farm family partners.

In 2012, Kerry Sedutto, Tony's daughter, assumed the role of CEO, ensuring the continuation of The Sugarman's commitment to quality while expanding their product range and distribution channels.

In 2019, Sugarman of Vermont was acquired by Taglich Private Equity, a New York-based financial sponsor. This partnership has further strengthened The Sugarman's position in the market and provided opportunities for continued growth and innovation.

By joining the New England Chapter of The Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, The Sugarman of Vermont demonstrates its dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Through the recycling of food waste into renewable energy, the company contributes to a cleaner and greener future. Vanguard Renewables is proud to welcome The Sugarman to the New England Chapter of the FPSA and looks forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the region.

For more information about Vanguard Renewables and the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, please visit www.vanguardrenewables.com.

###

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables, based in Weston, Massachusetts, is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company owns and operates on-farm anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast and currently operates manure-only digesters in the south and west for Dominion Energy. Vanguard Renewables is expanding nationwide and plans to complete more than 100 anaerobic digestion facilities by 2026. Vanguard Renewables is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste, generating renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture on partner farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of BlackRock Real Assets. To learn more visit: www.vanguardrenewables.com

About The Sugarman of Vermont

The Sugarman of Vermont, based in Hardwick, Vermont, is a producer of craft maple products specializing in the foodservice and hospitality industries. The company sources raw maple syrup from producers in the United States and Canada, and then blends and bottles the syrup into a wide range of size configurations, enabling restaurants, hotels, and cafeterias to offer natural and healthy food products to their customers. To learn more, visit www.sugarmanofvermont.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Vanguard Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Vanguard Renewables

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/vanguard-renewables

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Vanguard Renewables

View the original press release on accesswire.com