Kansas City-Based Commercial Capital Company Announces Ground-Breaking Growth and Volume

Provider of capital equipment financing to businesses and equipment vendors announces that it has exceeded its 2023 goal of $165 million

KANSAS CITY, KA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Commercial Capital Company, a provider of capital equipment financingto businesses and equipment vendors, today announced that it has exceeded its 2023 goal of $165 million in annual equipment cost financed.

"Our goal is to ensure that Commercial Capital is a long-term, best-in-class player in the market," said Jonathan Yount, Commercial Capital COO. "From a growth perspective, we are building to reach $1B a year in equipment financed within the next eight years."

Commercial Capital launched in Kansas City in 1985 and has offices in Lenexa. The company currently serves nearly 3,000 customers nationwide, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, and offers financing solutions valued from $5,000 to $10M. The team at Commercial Capital has more than doubled since 2020 from 23 to 50 full-time employees.

"At the heart, we are a lease financing company that understands that each business has individual financing needs," says CEO Mitch Rice, "Our team works one-on-one with business owners and equipment vendors to find the right lease-financing option to suit each capital equipment purchase."

The equipment lease finance industry is currently over $1 trillion in annual volume and should continue growing as banks tighten their lending standards. Yount's more than 20 years of business experience will help the company continue to scale.

"As interest rates continue to rise, companies are looking for alternative options for their equipment acquisitions," Rice said. "It's creating an opportunity for Commercial Capital to fill the gap in Kansas City and beyond, and we feel like we have the right team in place to grow rapidly."

About Commercial Capital

Commercial Capital Company is a financial services company that strategically advises to create real-time value, ensuring client success. Commercial Capital Company provides the best capital equipment financing experience by working alongside businesses and equipment vendors to find a bespoke, tailored lease-financing option to suit each capital-equipment purchase based on client needs and objectives.

Contact Information

K.C. O'Rourke

Owner

kclo@kclocomm.com

816-718-5380

Jonathan Yount

COO

jonathan@ccckc.com

(913) 341-0053

SOURCE: Commercial Capital Company

