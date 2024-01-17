Hydrosat is Primed for Continued Momentum Following the Most Transformative Year in Company History

Continued growth through new partnerships and strong financial backing were highlights in 2023

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Hydrosat , the climate tech company specializing in delivering satellite imagery and data analytics to measure water stress and climate impact, today announced that it has closed out the most transformative year of its history. From its $1.2 million contract with the US Air Force, $22 million in new funding, the acquisition of IrriWatch, and the completion of its first proprietary thermal infrared satellite payload, Hydrosat is delivering on its vision to provide critical insights across a broad range of use cases. These milestones demonstrate Hydrosat's steadfast commitment to accelerating the delivery of technology and insights to government agencies, agribusiness, insurance companies, and emergency response teams to secure our limited natural resources in the face of accelerating climate change. The company serves customers on over 2.5M acres of farmland in 36 countries around the world.

Recent highlights from the organization include:

New contract with National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for thermal imagery - Hydrosat secured a 2.5-year contract with NRO under the agency's Strategic Commercial Enhancements (SCE) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) Commercial Electro-Optical Capabilities (CEC) Focus Area. The SCE BAA CEC award will enable NRO to evaluate Hydrosat's commercial remote sensing technology for potential application across a broad range of use cases. Hydrosat's work with NRO expands upon partnerships with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) and the European Space Agency (ESA).

"We're energized by Hydrosat's significant achievements over the past year in securing solid capital backing and making strategic deals that accelerate the delivery of our products to market," said Pieter Fossel, CEO and co-founder of Hydrosat. "As climate change continues to threaten our food supply and global economy, the need for geospatial insights continues to grow. We're bullish on our outlook for the coming year and democratizing critical data sets for agricultural users around the world."

