AL STOCK TRADES, a prominent figure in stock analysis and a champion of financial literacy, is taking a monumental leap forward. Already acclaimed for providing over 2.5 billion outputs of institutional data to empower retail investors, the company is now expanding its visionary approach by establishing a nonprofit arm. This groundbreaking initiative is set to democratize medical research, focusing on educating medical students and physicians worldwide in scientific hypothesis formulation. Concentrating on first principles for discovering cures, especially for neurological diseases prevalent in low-GDP countries, this venture represents a significant stride in global health advancement.

The Global Neurosurgical Alliance (GNA), steered by CEO and Founder Albert Alan, has already made impressive contributions in both neurosurgery and financial education. Alan's development of a proprietary portfolio modeling system, with an 18-year back-tested compounded annual growth rate of 67% and a staggering overall growth of 1205%, forms the foundation of this expansion. The democratized Stock Terminal initiative spearheaded by Alan is paralleled by GNA's nonprofit activities under VP and COO Michelle Ennabe's guidance. Ennabe has successfully extended GNA's outreach in various countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Iraq, Syria, India, Pakistan, Italy, Nigeria, Botswana, and the Caribbean Islands. GNA's academic prowess is evidenced by its substantial contributions - 10 abstracts accepted at the 2023 Congress of Neurological Surgeons and Howard University's Neuroscience Symposium in Washington D.C., and seven accepted peer-reviewed publications. Additionally, the GNA has submitted 18 abstracts to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and five articles in peer-reviewed journals.

In just 7 months of operation, the GNA has earned recognition as an esteemed academic institution, with significant respect in peer-reviewed neurosurgical circles (Figure 1). This rapid ascent is bolstered by the non-profit sector of AL STOCK TRADES, whose backing stems from its stellar stock market performance, including a successful 18-year track back-tested proprietary portfolio modeling system outperforming the S&P 500. The organization's prowess in analytical data, showcased in Figures 2 and Tables 1-3, underpins its support for the GNA's initiatives.

Figure 1: Illustrates the Global Neurosurgical Alliance as an academic institution in a peer-reviewed neurosurgical journal.

Figure 2: The graph illustrates an 18-year investment growth comparison, highlighting the performance of a proprietary portfolio modeling system against benchmarks such as the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, Dow 30, and Russell 2000, with the portfolio showing significant outperformance

Table 1: Illustrates significant year-to-date returns against the SPY index, with detailed performance metrics and comparative analysis.

Table 2: Illustrates top-performing semiconductor stocks showcasing comparative returns, price differences, and valuation metrics against the S&P 500 index.

Table 3: Illustrates a proprietary portfolio hedge strategy showcasing performance, with comparative data on individual stocks' price changes, market capitalization, and overall net returns against the SPY index.

In summary, the impressive trajectory of AL STOCK TRADES and the Global Neurosurgical Alliance highlights a revolutionary blend of financial expertise and humanitarian ambition. These organizations are redefining the landscape of neurosurgery and setting new standards in global health and education. As AL STOCK TRADES extends its philanthropic arm, it invites collaboration from investors and medical professionals. This call to action is not just a plea for support but an opportunity to be part of a movement that is making remarkable headway in combating neurological diseases, particularly in low-GDP countries. The success stories from Brazil, India, Nigeria, and more, as detailed in numerous peer-reviewed publications and academic presentations, speak volumes of this initiative's impact. Readers are encouraged to reflect on how they can contribute to this pioneering venture, be it through direct involvement or supporting the endeavors of AL STOCK TRADES and the Global Neurosurgical Alliance.

