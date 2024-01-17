

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), a power management company, Wednesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Thomas Okray has resigned from his position due to personal reasons.



He will be replaced by board member Olivier Leonetti, effective February 5.



Previously, Leonetti served as the finance chief in companies like Johnson Controls, and Zebra Technologies Corp.



Further, the company said it expects strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.



In pre-market activity, Eaton shares are trading at $235.06, down 2.76% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken