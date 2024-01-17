

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Co. or CN (CNR.TO, CNI) announced Wednesday that its unit CNTL, a trucking container pickup and delivery firm, has reached a tentative agreement with owner-operators affiliated with Canadian union Unifor.



The four-year agreement covers around 750 owner-operators under contract with CNTL in Canada until December 31, 2027.



Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at CN, said, 'We believe that this deal is good for the owner-operators and will support business needs, ensuring that they can continue delivering critical first mile and last mile services.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken