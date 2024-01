Vicinity Motor Corp. Signs VMC 1200 Distribution Agreement for Peninsula VMC Truck Centre in South Toronto, Canada

Peninsula VMC Truck Centre to Serve South Toronto Market with VMC 1200 Sales & Service

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it has signed a new distribution agreement with automotive industry executive Kelly Jennings to launch Peninsula VMC Truck Centre, a new VMC specific dealership for the territory located in the southern Toronto, Canada region.

Kelly Jennings is the owner of Peninsula Ford Lincoln, a leading automotive dealership in Owen Sound and Port Elgin, Ontario, Canada with a storied 40 year history. Per the terms of the agreement, Peninsula VMC Truck Centre will distribute Vicinity VMC 1200 trucks throughout the cities of Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford and Niagara.

"Kelly's experience and focus on the Canadian automotive market makes his family of companies a perfect fit for a new VMC dealership to help fleet operators seamlessly transition to an all-electric future," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. "Peninsula VMC Truck Centre will support fleet operators in their electrification journey, offering the purpose-built, custom-upfit all-electric VMC 1200 to a new generation of customers. We look forward to helping Kelly and the dealership share how the VMC can deliver immediate cost savings while concurrently reducing carbon emissions for commercial fleet operators."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

SOURCE: Vicinity Motor Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com