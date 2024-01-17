

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK Plc (GSK.L) revealed on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell 300 million shares in Haleon Plc (HLN) for 326 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of around 978 million pounds. The sale represents around 3.2 percent of Haleon.



Post transaction, GSK will hold approximately 385 million shares in Haleon, representing around 4.2 percent of the issued share capital of Haleon.



GSK has entered into a secondary block trade deal with BofA Securities and Citigroup Global Markets Limited under which the two financial companies will serve as the joint global coordinators of the offering.



GSK and Pfizer Inc., which holds a 32 percent stake in Haleon, have each undertaken not to dispose of any further shares in Haleon for 60 days following settlement of the placing.



Following the demerger and premium listing of Haleon as announced on July 18, 2022, GSK initially retained a 12.94 percent stake in Haleon.



As a result of the disposals announced on May 12 and October 6, 2023, GSK has since sold a total of 510 million shares in Haleon, reducing its stake in Haleon to around 7.4 percent.



