Clubessential Announces Private Club Industry Business Intelligence Solution

AI-fueled product offers insight into club operations to drive improved efficiency

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Today, Clubessential launched its premier private club industry business intelligence solution, Club Intelligence, an AI-fueled product offering that generates visualizations and insights to create personalized dashboards for improved operational efficiencies.

Clubessential

Club Intelligence provides access to real-time data across operations to clubs for on-the-go visibility via mobile devices as well as desktop capabilities. Powered with interactive widgets that enable drill-down functionality for further analysis, Club Intelligence is fully integrated into Clubessential's robust reporting capabilities to increase ease of use and provide greater convenience with built-in analytics by department and by role.

"This product will be a great add-on to simplify data for an easy, at-a-glance view of operations for every department," said Apawamis Club Director of Communications Shawn Rowley.

With the Club Intelligence solution, clubs will be empowered to identify and track critical business KPIs, predict future values based on historical data, define thresholds and get alerts when anomalies are detected, and consolidate data from throughout the club into one centralized reporting tool.

"As we continue to drive innovation across the industry, we're most excited about our use of AI in the Club Intelligence offering. Because we continue to move into an era shaped largely by artificial intelligence, it's important we innovate at a pace that provides the private club industry with technology that benefits their operations and their members," said Clubessential President Scott Strong.

Clubessential is showcasing Club Intelligence at the 2024 PGA Show, booth #3501, and the 2024 CMAA World Conference, booth #1024. For more information about the Club Intelligence product, visit Clubessential Club Intelligence.

About Clubessential

Clubessential is the leading provider of membership and club management solutions to country, golf, city, yacht, and other private clubs. With more than 20 years of smart solutioning, including its comprehensive next-generation suite, the award-winning Clubessential software provides the next generation of club leaders with a full suite of integrated technology. Clubessential is known for delivering industry-leading, comprehensive solutions through the Essential Suite offering website, mobile apps, accounting, tee-times, reservations, POS, CRM, single-source payment solutions, and other tools that enable more than 1,300 private clubs to make smart decisions and deliver exceptional member experiences, building stronger clubs to recruit, engage and retain members for life.

About Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings provides Software as a Service and integrated payment solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, spas, military organizations, municipalities, and camp organizations. Across eight brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, TAC, Vermont Systems, and CampBrain - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 17,000 customers in 70 countries across the globe attract, engage, and retain over 50 million club members and community patrons for life.

