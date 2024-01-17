Icreon Holdings, LLC: Icreon Bolsters Leadership Team With Appointment of Industry Executive Kenneth Parks as Its Chief Growth Officer

Kenneth Parks to lead growth and marketing at Icreon

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Icreon®, a leading customer experience digital transformation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Parks as its Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Parks will be responsible for driving Icreon's growth and go-to-market strategy, overseeing strategy, sales, marketing, and technology partnerships reporting to CEO Himanshu Sareen. This appointment comes at a period of remarkable expansion for Icreon, marked by the recent acquisition of ChangeCX, a fast-growing digital commerce consultancy. Prior to joining Icreon, Parks held the position of Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at leading independent CX firm Hero Digital.

Kenneth Parks, Chief Growth Officer at Icreon

Icreon®, a leading customer experience digital transformation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Parks as its Chief Growth Officer.

"We are thrilled to announce Kenneth's appointment," said Himanshu Sareen, Co-founder and CEO of Icreon. "At this crucial juncture for our business, having a proven growth and marketing leader like Kenneth is a great addition to our management team. With decades of success in public and private digital consultancies, he is the ideal leader to help us become the premier customer experience and technology solutions company for the needs of brands today and tomorrow."

With an extensive digital professional services career focused on helping brands innovate, transform, and perform, Parks has consistently demonstrated success navigating new market opportunities, developing best-in-class offerings, and accelerating business growth. Prior to Icreon, Parks led growth and marketing at Hero Digital, Dentsu Aegis Network, and Digitas, a part of Publicis Groupe, where he held various senior positions, including Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, Managing Director, and Head of Client Services.

"Icreon's focus on igniting digital evolution and engineering business success for their clients sets them apart from other digital agencies and system integrators. I admire their deep vertical business expertise, how they design and engineer new business realities, and help their clients thrive in an ever-changing world. I am excited to further accelerate Icreon's expansion and growth," expressed Kenneth Parks.

With the appointment of Kenneth Parks, the recent acquisition of leading composable commerce consultancy ChangeCX, and a remarkable year of company growth, Icreon is charting an exciting course to help brands design and architect their digital business for real-time adaptability and resilience in the evolving business and customer experience landscape.

###

ABOUT ICREON: Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, Icreon's global capabilities expand across North America, Europe, and Asia. With hundreds of digital experience and technology experts, Icreon is a leading digital transformation agency providing organizations with digital strategy consulting, design, and engineering services at scale. Fortune 500 companies, growing brands, and non-profits partner with Icreon to enable their next phase of growth through digital. Learn more at icreon.com.?

Contact Information:

Benjamin Powell

VP of Marketing

ben.powell@icreon.com

(706) 714-7006

SOURCE: Icreon

View the original press release on newswire.com.