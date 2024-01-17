Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: GlowLab Collective Joins The Digital Dept. to Launch Specialized Talent Management Division for Skincare Experts and Dermatologists

Glowlab's Founder, Susan Yara, Also Founder of Naturium, Sold for $355 Million to E.L.F. Beauty in September 2023

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / GlowLab Collective, a pioneer in 360 talent management for beauty professionals, including estheticians and dermatologists, proudly announces it has joined The Digital Dept., a leading influencer marketing agency and subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), forming a new talent management division of The Digital Dept. focused on skincare experts and dermatologists and bringing together the expertise of both entities to create unparalleled opportunities in the beauty and skincare industry.

McKinsey calculates the global beauty market reached $430 billion in 2022 and should grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach $583 billion by 2027. Currently, skincare represents about 45% of the global market, or $190 billion, color cosmetics is $80 billion or 19%, leaving fragrance at $70 billion or 16% and hair care at $90 billion or 20%.

Founded by entrepreneur and content creator Susan Yara in 2020, GlowLab Collective has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive talent management services for beauty professionals. Yara brings decades of experience in the digital space, serving as an on-air host, producer, and beauty expert. Known for founding the popular beauty YouTube channel Mixed Makeup in 2014 and the successful skincare brand NATURIUM in 2020, which was recently acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for $355 million, she will continue to contribute to the success of the newly formed division as a consultant and talent.

GlowLab Collective brings 16 creators to The Digital Dept.'s roster, including Susan Yara herself, featuring a mix of beauty professionals, estheticians, and dermatologists who will provide valuable beauty and skincare expertise. Additionally, Ms. Yara will work closely with The Digital Dept. as a consultant to both expand the department as well as advise on potential products and ventures, and GlowLab's Olivia Hubschman has been appointed as Senior Director, Talent Management at The Digital Dept.

Sarah Boyd, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept quotes: "We are thrilled to welcome the GlowLab team and talent to The Digital Dept. because of their authority in the beauty industry, with a particular expertise in skincare, which is booming vertical within influencer marketing. Together we can grow the GlowLab talent with expanded resources and capabilities both within The Digital Dept. and across the Dolphin Super Group."

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment commented, "We are truly fortunate to have connected with the extraordinary Susan Yara, whose decades of experience in the digital space as an on-air host, producer, and beauty expert are second to none. Having Susan on board as a consultant for The Digital Dept. is a pivotal move for Dolphin Entertainment, particularly for our Ventures division. As we focus on making beauty and skincare products a core vertical to develop and launch consumer products, Susan's expertise becomes invaluable."

"Her triumphant exit with Naturium for an impressive $355 million after just three short years of creating a brand speaks volumes about Susan's ability to harness the power of influencer marketing. We're excited to leverage her insights and creativity as we venture into this exciting space. This collaboration marks a significant chapter for us, and we look forward to achieving great heights together."

The new talent from GlowLab Collective includes renowned experts such as Dr. Daniel Sugai, Dr. Angelo Landriscina, Dr. Caroline Robinson, Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, Dr. Jenny Liu, Dr. Nina Desai, Dr. Samantha Ellis, and others.

About the Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm that provides brand strategy and creator representation. Born from the merger of two top influencer companies, Be Social and Socialyte, The Digital Dept. represents over 200 exclusively managed creators with a social footprint of over 200 million across various verticals. Led by Co-CEOs Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, The Digital Dept. facilitates brand partnerships and creative strategy, offering influencer marketing solutions for both traditional celebrity talent and digital-first creators. For more information, please visit TheDigitalDept.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

