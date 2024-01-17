Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
Anzeige

ACCESSWIRE
17.01.2024 | 15:02
Annandale Behavioral Health: Luxury Addiction Rehab Expands Services Amid Rebranding

Private addiction and dual diagnosis treatment center Annandale Behavioral Health develops a comprehensive continuum of care for drug and alcohol recovery.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Annandale Behavioral Health has unveiled an updated and expanded residential addiction recovery program to coincide with its brand new name. First opening its doors in 2020 as Elevate Wellness Center, the private Pasadena rehab got its initial footing while serving individuals in need of drug and/or alcohol detox and addiction treatment during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Annandale Behavioral Health

Annandale Behavioral Health
Luxury Alcohol & Drug Rehab in Pasadena

Over the ensuing years, it has evolved into a robust clinical program that provides the full continuum of care for individuals who reside locally, nationally, or abroad. "This led us to rethink our brand," states Program Director Remy Olivier, RN. "We are very proud of the work we accomplished as Elevate Wellness Center, but feel Annandale Behavioral Health is a better representation of the serious work we provide for our clients."

Annandale Behavioral Health provides life-changing treatment for individuals battling substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health challenges. The expert team includes top-tier physicians, psychiatrists, therapists, nursing and support staff. Treatment elements feature a curated tapestry of evidence-based modalities, including:

  • Acute stabilization
  • Medical detox and withdrawal management
  • One-on-one psychotherapy
  • Group therapy
  • 12-step facilitation
  • Holistic wellness enrichment
  • Nutritional counseling
  • Aftercare facilitation and oversight

Nestled in the tranquil backdrop of quaint Pasadena, California, Annandale Behavioral Health seeks to be a supportive safe haven for individuals seeking long-term sobriety and wellness. States Olivier, "We're excited to continue implementing additional services over time to accommodate the evolving needs of the people we help."

Annandale Behavioral Health is a residential addiction treatment center located in lovely Pasadena, CA. Its multidisciplinary team offers the full continuum of care within a supportive and respectful setting, providing the ideal environment for achieving both sobriety and personal growth.

Contact Information

Remy Olivier
RN, Founder, and Program Director
info@annandalebh.com
(855) 778-8668

SOURCE: Annandale Behavioral Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
