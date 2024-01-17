AMC Health Announces Dr. Zebadiah Kimmel, MD, MBA, as Chief Product Officer

Dr. Kimmel brings more than 15 years of leadership to AMC Health

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / AMC Health, a leader in end-to-end virtual care solutions, announced today that Dr. Zebadiah (Zeb) Kimmel, MD, MBA, is the new Chief Product Officer. His predecessor, Jon Shankman, MPH, MBA, assumes the position of Chief Analytics Officer, where Bharat Rao, PhD, will continue in an advisory role.

Dr. Zebadiah Kimmel

Dr. Zebadiah Kimmel joins AMC Healthcare as Chief Product Officer

Dr. Kimmel brings more than 15 years of leadership implementing sophisticated health-tech capabilities across diverse care settings and therapeutic areas. Before joining AMC Health, he held VP-level positions in both Product and Engineering for Medically Home, a leading provider of hospital-at-home services. At McKinsey's Healthcare Technology Practice, he led teams serving governments, hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, and medical device manufacturers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Zeb's caliber lead our product development team," said AMC Health's CEO, Nesim Bildirici. "Zeb's understanding of the healthcare ecosystem, informed by both his strong clinical and business expertise, provides the level of insight, strategic thinking, and practical application that will guide AMC Health's product roadmap and advance our leadership in community-based care and outcomes."

"AMC is fortunate to enjoy world-class talent and a market-leading position. I'm excited to connect the next generation of customer solutions with our company's history of innovation of care delivery and improvement of patient outcomes," said Dr. Kimmel.

Dr. Kimmel was among the first members of the Federal Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), and a founder of precision-medicine startup Atlas5D. He completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital and holds an MD from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; an MBA from MIT Sloan; a master's degree in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in math-physics from Brown University. He has authored numerous patents and publications in-home care and digital health.

Dr. Kimmel's responsibilities as Chief Product Officer include a strategic focus on product development to strengthen the company's mission of providing the highest-value community healthcare. Jon Shankman will augment the company's investment in machine learning and analytics to improve clinical workflows and processes for disease management. The Product and Analytics teams will work closely together in bringing AMC's next-generation solutions to the market.

About AMC Health

At AMC Health, we practice advanced caregiving at every step of the patient journey. Using a whole-person care approach, we bring care into the community, including medical health, mental health, health literacy, and health equity.

Contact Information:

Marc Kerachsky

Chief Marketing Officer

mkerachsky@amchealth.com

(877) 262-2240

