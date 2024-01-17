Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it was awarded equipment orders totaling approximately $857,000.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We recently became a certified dealer for LiuGong equipment. LiuGong, headquartered in China, has been in business for 60+ years and has 19 different product lines including equipment for agriculture, forestry, materials handling, construction and mining. LiuGong equipment has a reputation for reliability, service and leading technology within the marketplace.

"Our strategy is to grow our customer base and markets by expanding the selection and functionality of equipment we inventory. This new product line has been well received, both from functionality and pricing points, and has increased our reach into a variety of new businesses, including further expansion within distribution centers," added Hamre.

Today's announced orders include eight new LiuGong forklifts with a 5,000-pound lifting capacity, two LiuGong Excavators, and an ASV RT-135 Forestry.

RT-135 Forestry features a rated operating capacity of 4,150 pounds, a tipping load of 11,858 pounds and offers ASV's patented Posi-Track® rubber-track suspension. This machine also offers fully flexible twenty-inch tracks and suspended wheels that conform to the ground and a special guarding package.





ASV RT-135

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/194529_b3a149b9f4c57ac0_001full.jpg

LiuGong excavators are designed to work hard on any jobsite and are built for efficiency. They include features such as low fuel consumption engines with power, boom anti-drift functions, minimal kick-back during swing functions, easy control pattern changes from ISO to SAE, and easy engine access.





LiuGong Excavator

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/194529_b3a149b9f4c57ac0_002full.jpg

LiuGong forklifts are material handling equipment that uses forks to load and unload, stack goods, and move pallets. They are equipped with internal combustion engines that run on diesel. LiuGong forklifts are designed to be tough, robust, and powerful. They offer competitive features and performance when compared to other leading brands.





LiuGong Forklift

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/194529_b3a149b9f4c57ac0_003full.jpg

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, agricultural, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Industry's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

