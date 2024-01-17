55% improvement in SaaS Security posture significantly lowered data breach risk for enterprise using Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, leader in SaaS Security, today reported that one of its customers achieved a 201% return on investment (ROI) over three years from adopting a SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, according to results of a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact (TEI) study.

The 2024 Forrester Consulting TEI study, commissioned by Adaptive Shield, is based on data from the customer experience of a global corporation with an annual revenue of over $10 Billion USD. The organization is undergoing rapid SaaS adoption across business-critical applications and has adopted Adaptive Shield's SSPM platform in order to control and manage the security of their entire SaaS ecosystem.

The model Forrester designed to determine this ROI includes elements of SaaS Security score, operational efficiency against costs of a data breach like lost employee productivity, lawsuits and settlements, and regulatory fines.

"We started seeing some small incidents resulting from SaaS misconfiguration, so we needed to do something about it… The incident was a wake-up call for us that we really need to look at all the configurations at scale," asserts the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the $10 billion global media and information services corporation interviewed for the TEI.

After they brought on Adaptive Shield, the CSO shares, "When we look at the security score trends, we observed significant increase over time. In reality, the improvement is even greater because we have already fixed some issues during the POC (proof of concept)."

The financial analysis of the implementation of Adaptive Shield platform with this customer found benefits of $2.18 million over three years. The payback period on the original investment was less than six months. Results from utilizing Adaptive Shield included more efficient SaaS Security management with improved visibility for stakeholders, enhanced security compliance control, and increased collaboration between business and security teams.

"There is a common misconception that SaaS providers take care of the security of the organizations' apps. While SaaS vendors invest a lot in their security, the market has now come to realize that it's the organization's ultimate responsibility to ensure that their apps' security posture is monitored and managed internally. Similar to the case of IaaS and CSPM tools, says Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. "With the frequency of SaaS attacks only growing and SaaS incidents continuously exposing organizations to data leaks, breaches, compliance failures, and other potential disruptions in business operations, SSPM is the only way for organizations to secure SaaS data. Beyond the qualitative, this TEI study quantitatively presents just how much Adaptive Shield helped improve our customer's SaaS security and streamline business costs."

Key benefits found in the study:

A more than 30% improvement in SaaS security posture score improvement in the first year and based on this trend, 55% over three years , thus lowering the expected data breach risk.

, thus lowering the expected data breach risk. A 70% improvement in misconfiguration detection efficiency. Automating SaaS configuration management and remediation improved the efficiency of the process.

Automating SaaS configuration management and remediation improved the efficiency of the process. A savings of 90% of labor efforts in compliance management, according to the organization's security goals and priorities.

according to the organization's security goals and priorities. Adaptivity to new SaaS Security trends and emerging security needs.

and emerging security needs. Increased collaboration between business and security teams. SaaS visibility enhances collaboration and trust.

The security posture score reflects the security level of the SaaS application based on its configuration settings, connected applications, user profiles, and user devices. Adopting Adaptive Shield's solution substantially increases the score, thus lowering the expected data breach risk.

