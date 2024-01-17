IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher best known for the Hitman and Freedom Fighters franchises, announces today that Veronique Lallier will be joining IOI as its new Chief Development Officer. Operating globally across all studios and situated in Brighton which opened in July 2023, Veronique will be charged with overseeing IOI's game development strategy and production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116212318/en/

Veronique Lallier (Photo: IO Interactive)

"I'm excited to join IO Interactive, an iconic game studio with a 25-year legacy of maintaining high standards and creating globally recognized franchises. With exciting projects underway and new studios opening across Europe, I look forward to playing a role in IOI's continued growth and success," shared Veronique Lallier.

Veronique brings with her a wealth of experience in the gaming industry with prior roles in leading video game studios such as Hi-Rez Studios, serving as COO and Studio GM; Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as Vice President of Digital Publishing; NCSoft as Studio Managing Director but also Rockstar Games and Ubisoft.

"We are glad to welcome Veronique to IOI. She will bring immense experience, having assumed senior roles in household names in the gaming industry both in Eastern and Western studios. Her background in marketing, publishing, and production is a great blend and makes for a unique profile who will be a tremendous asset for our teams as we look to grow and diversify our IPs," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

The team at the newly opened IOI Brighton studio has hit the ground running since last July and is fully integrated into the development process of the projects currently underway at IO Interactive. Adhering to IOI's philosophy of working on any project from any studio, the Brighton team has already joined working on Project 007, the first James Bond origin story; Project Fantasy, an online fantasy RPG; and HITMAN World of Assassination.

Building upon the core team already in place, IOI's ambition for its Brighton studio is to expand over the next year and welcome new talent from the exciting UK development scene with 100 positions now open in various roles. IOI is thus carrying on its organic growth which has been building up for the last few years, with the independent developer and publisher looking to bolster its teams.

With now five studios up and running in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton, IOI is gearing up to be in full force to deliver ambitious and innovative new IPs, after the great success brought about by the completion of the HITMAN trilogy.

Join the IO Interactive journey today and browse our open jobs on our website: www.ioi.dk/careers

ABOUT IO INTERACTIVE

IO Interactive is an independent videogame developer and publisher with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last two decades, IOI is dedicated to creating unforgettable characters and experiences using their award-winning proprietary Glacier technology.

IO Interactive will develop and publish the very first James Bond origin story with the working title Project 007 and is currently developing a new IP under the codename Project Fantasy. For more information, visit https://ioi.dk.

2024 IO Interactive A/S. IO Interactive and the IOI logo are registered trademarks of IO Interactive A/S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116212318/en/

Contacts:

Global Senior Communication Manager

Yann Roskell

press@ioi.dk