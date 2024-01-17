

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people using tobacco continues to decline despite industry attempts to jeopardize progress towards stamping out cigarettes and other such products, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a new report.



Globally there are 1.25 billion adult tobacco users, according to the latest estimates in the WHO tobacco trends report, published on Tuesday.



Trends in 2022 showed that roughly one in five adults worldwide uses tobacco, compared to one in three in the year 2000.



While cigarette smoking is the most common form of tobacco use worldwide, other products include cigars, waterpipe tobacco also known as hookah, and smokeless tobacco products, all of which are harmful.



The 'tobacco epidemic' is among the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than eight million people a year, according to WHO. More than seven million of these deaths are the result of direct tobacco use, while around 1.3 million non-smokers die from exposure to second-hand smoke.



The study revealed that 150 countries are successfully reducing rates of tobacco use among people aged 15 and above.



It cites examples of Brazil and the Netherlands, which reaped the benefits of implementing an initiative known as MPOWER. It focused on six tobacco control measures including protection, enforcement of advertising and sponsorship bans, raising taxes on tobacco products, and helping people to quit.



As a result, Brazil has made a relative reduction of 35 per cent since 2010 and the Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the 30 per cent target.



WHO urged countries to continue putting tobacco control policies in place and to keep fighting against tobacco industry interference, highlighting how it 'continues to lie to the public,' including through front groups and third parties, sponsored events, social media influencers, sponsored events and funding scientists and biased research.



Southeast Asia currently has the highest percentage of population using tobacco at 26.5 per cent, followed closely by Europe at 25.3 per cent. Tobacco use rates among women in Europe are more than double the global average and are reducing much slower than in all other regions.



Country surveys consistently show that children aged 13-15 years in most countries are using tobacco and nicotine products.



WHO said it will dedicate this year's World No Tobacco Day to Protecting children from tobacco industry interference.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken