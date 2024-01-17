The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
(the "Company")
17 January 2024
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
- END-
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734