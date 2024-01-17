Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.01.2024 | 15:50
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Another Year of Impact: CCOP's 2023 Year in Numbers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / At the start of each new year, our team pauses to reflect on impact over the previous 12 months. Our journey this past year has been gratifying and we're thrilled to share the highlights with you - our esteemed partners, clients, and friends.

In 2023, our commitment to driving social impact reached new heights. We empowered our clients to not only envision but actualize their impact goals. Together, we developed bespoke strategies and innovative solutions, resulting in transformations in their approaches to responsible business.

Key to our success was our focus on building authentic, purpose-driven initiatives which became integral parts of our clients' identities. It's heartening to see how these efforts have resonated with their stakeholders to foster deeper connections, trust, and impact.

We're particularly proud of the accolades our clients received this year. From prestigious awards in sustainability, to recognition for community engagement programs, these honors are a testament to the breakthrough work we've accomplished together. And these achievements are markers of the real, positive change they're making around the world.

As we reflect on the past year, our hearts are full of gratitude for the trust and collaboration we've received from each one of you. Your passion and commitment to making a sustained impact fuel our own purpose here at Carol Cone ON PURPOSE.

Looking ahead, we're excited to continue this journey with you, striving towards a world where businesses are not just the best in the world, but the best for the world. Thank you for being a part of our 2023 story. Here's to a new year filled with even more purposeful and transformative achievements!

Now, dive into our year in numbers here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.