Castle Connolly Releases Castle Connolly 2024 Top Doctors

Represents more than 66,000 doctors, or top 7% of doctors in the U.S., all nominated by peers; 2024 release also includes inaugural list of Castle Connolly Accolades

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of Castle Connolly 2024 Top Doctors. With over 985,000 practicing doctors in the United States, Castle Connolly carefully curated its list of more than 66,000 board-certified U.S. physicians, across all 50 states and 78 medical specialties.

All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers, after which the Castle Connolly research team evaluates specific criteria to determine who should qualify as a Top Doctor, including consideration of each nominee's professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, and outcomes data. The recognition methodology has been vetted and endorsed by the Castle Connolly Medical Advisory Board.

"A Castle Connolly Top Doctor is someone you would consider to be your own personal physician," says Dr. Felice Schnoll-Sussman, gastroenterologist and director of the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health at Weill Cornell Medicine, and Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 10 years. "Being recognized amongst a group of peers who are actually changing medicine and improving the way that we take care of patients is an incredible honor."

The list of 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctors comes out at a time when the health care system in the United States is growing increasingly complex, making the doctor-patient relationship more important than ever. Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, anesthesiologist and president of the American Medical Association (AMA), shared that "there are a lot of external forces that are reshaping the doctor-patient relationship right now. It's extremely important that we keep the human connection at the center of that relationship and the center of healthcare."

To further help patients find high-quality care, Castle Connolly today also introduced Castle Connolly Accolades, recognizing health systems, hospitals, and physician practices which provide an outstanding level of high quality healthcare through their top-ranked Castle Connolly Top Doctors. These new awards recognize institutions that have the most Top Doctors nationally, in each state, and in major metropolitan areas. Accolades will also be awarded to institutions with the most Top Doctors in a specific service line or medical specialty.

"We know that when researching where to receive care, patients and their families are considering multiple factors, including not only a top tier doctor but also a high quality hospital or practice," says Steve Leibforth, Castle Connolly's Managing Director. "An institution that has received a Castle Connolly Accolade can give patients confidence that they will be working with a team of Top Doctors, at an organization that is committed to providing high quality care to all of its patients."

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 81 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Contact Information

Caroline Baron

Senior Director

publicrelations@castleconnolly.com

(212) 367-8400

SOURCE: Castle Connolly

View the original press release on newswire.com.