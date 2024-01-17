Omnic.AI Inks First High School Partnership: Joins Forces With Heritage Hall Esports

BRUNSWICK, ME / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Omnic.AI, a trailblazing AI platform for gaming, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Heritage Hall's high school esports team, marking its first venture into high school esports. This collaboration is set to elevate the gaming experience for Heritage Hall students, showcasing Omnic.AI's support for grassroots esports initiatives and Heritage Hall's commitment to embracing new technology for the benefit of its students.

Omnic.AI, known for its innovative AI-powered coaching insights, has established partnerships with LAN centers, youth groups, and colleges/universities globally. However, the alliance with Heritage Hall Esports signifies a pivotal moment in the company's journey, as it ventures into the realm of high school esports for the first time.

Heritage Hall's esports program has been making waves with its rapid growth, and they've recently unveiled a state-of-the-art esports facility that rivals, if not surpasses, those found in many universities. The commitment to providing students with top-notch resources underscores Heritage Hall's dedication to cultivating a thriving esports community within the school. Major successes of the Heritage Hall esports program include their Rocket League team winning the PlayVS Oklahoma Fall 2023 State Championship and being ranked #1 in Oklahoma, along with top placements in Minecraft, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, and Multiversus, demonstrating a broad and consistent competitive prowess.

Heritage Hall Esports Director, Ami Steelman, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Gaming and esports has become an integral part of our students' lives, and we believe in harnessing the positive aspects of AI technology to enrich their experiences. Omnic.AI's cutting-edge analysis and coaching insights align perfectly with our vision, providing our students with a unique opportunity to not only excel in gaming but also develop valuable skills that extend beyond the virtual arena."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Heritage Hall Esports, marking a significant milestone for Omnic.AI. As we venture into the high school esports landscape for the first time, we are excited to bring our advanced AI technology to students at Heritage Hall and contribute to the growth of their esports program," said Shaun Meredith, Co-Founder and CEO at Omnic.AI.

The Omnic.AI-Heritage Hall Esports partnership signifies a significant step forward in integrating advanced technology into high school esports programs, setting a precedent for positive and educational applications of AI in academic environments.

For more information about Omnic.AI and Heritage Hall Esports, please visit their respective websites: www.omnic.ai and www.hhchargers.com.

About Omnic.AI:

Omnic.AI is an AI platform for gaming designed to help users game smarter. The self-service platform uses computer vision and deep learning techniques to help everyday gamers, pros, and content creators replace hours of manual work, anecdotal theory, and intuition with automation and personalized data-driven insights. Omnic.AI was founded in 2021 by MIT alumnus and former nuclear engineer Shaun Meredith and former Apple director Chuck Goldman.

