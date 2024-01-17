Fitbit and Quest Diagnostics Collaborate to Advance Research on the Use of Wearable Devices to Improve Metabolic Health

Study to evaluate how behavioral and sensor data from wearables and blood tests can be leveraged to help individuals better assess and manage their metabolic health

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitbit and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced a collaboration to study the potential of wearable devices to improve metabolic health, which influences risk of developing several diseases, including diabetes and heart disease.

The Wearables for Metabolic Health (WEAR-ME) pilot study will pair behavioral and biometric data from Fitbit devices with health insights from Quest Diagnostics' laboratory tests to explore ways data can be combined and analyzed to improve the assessment and management of metabolic health and help to inform the prevention of disease.

The study aims to evaluate the effect of wearables on users' behaviors as assessed based on objective laboratory test results. While data shows wearables can favorably influence users' modifiable behaviors, such as diet, exercise and sleep, research on health outcomes by objective measures is less established.

"This study aligns with our goal at Quest to empower people to take control of their health, with convenient access to more than 75 lab tests with physician oversight, but without the doctor visit," said Richard Adams, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer-Initiated Testing at Quest, which includes the company's consumer-initiated testing platform at questhealth.com. "By teaming up, Quest and Fitbit will harness laboratory testing to better understand the type of information that motivates people to make healthy choices that ultimately improve their health."

The IRB approved study will invite approximately 1,500 existing Fitbit users to join and consent to share three months of their Fitbit data. They will also be given the opportunity to receive laboratory testing at no cost using a panel of blood tests specifically designed to assess metabolic health, including blood sugar, cholesterol and triglycerides. Study participants will sign up through the Google Health Studies App, where they will be prompted to schedule an appointment for a blood draw at a Quest patient service center. A third-party physician will order tests for participants. In addition, participants will have direct access to their lab test results through the Google app and through Quest's free mobile app, MyQuest.

Poor metabolic health is a major risk factor for chronic diseases and serious health conditions including heart disease, diabetes and stroke. Metabolic health is assessed using several benchmarks including blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglycerides. In a recent study that explored the prevalence and risk factors of metabolic health, prevalence of metabolic syndrome among participants was 63 percent.1 Physical activity, a healthful diet and quality sleep can help reduce the risk of developing these conditions.

"Improving metabolic health is essential to prolong the time we stay healthy and disease free," said Javier L. Prieto, Ph.D., Principal Investigator and Senior Staff Research Scientist, Google. "Metabolic health is influenced by many factors. We think this study will help us uncover how biometrics measured by wearables can help you understand your metabolic health. With that understanding you will be able to improve your health through better activity, sleep and dietary habits."

This study is an important step in our efforts to understand the potential of wearable devices to improve metabolic health and develop new strategies for managing chronic diseases. The WEAR-ME pilot study is expected to be completed in 2024.

About Quest

Quest, through questhealth.com , empowers consumers by making affordable, high-quality, trusted healthcare easy. With innovative tools, we give consumers more control over their own healthcare journeys and meet them where they are, supporting both consumers and their care teams. Our consumer-initiated test service allows people access to the same quality lab tests used by doctors and hospitals, providing the information and insights they need about their health. With more than 75+ lab tests available at questhealth.com, from general health profiles to tests for conditions ranging from heart health to sexually transmitted diseases, consumers can shop, schedule test appointments, and access results securely from a phone or computer.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About Fitbit

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit's diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Ace 3 trackers and Fitbit Aria Air smart scale. The Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit app, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit's paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, provides advanced analytics and actionable guidance in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals.

Quest® is the brand name used for services offered by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its affiliated companies. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and certain affiliates are CLIA-certified laboratories that provide HIPAA-covered services. Other affiliates operated under the Quest® brand, such as Quest Consumer Inc., do not provide HIPAA-covered services.

1 Rus M, Crisan S, Andronie-Cioara FL, Indries M, Marian P, Pobirci OL, Ardelean AI. Prevalence and Risk Factors of Metabolic Syndrome: A Prospective Study on Cardiovascular Health. Medicina (Kaunas). 2023 Sep 25;59(10):1711. doi: 10.3390/medicina59101711. PMID: 37893429; PMCID: PMC10608643.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics