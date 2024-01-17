The Cigna Group announces leadership changes to continue driving growth

Brian Evanko to continue as Chief Financial Officer, will serve as new President and CEO of Cigna Healthcare

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), a global health company, today announced leadership changes designed to continue accelerating growth across Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare.

"Brian and Eric are experienced leaders whose depth of knowledge of both our enterprise and our industry will allow us to capitalize on the strengths of our foundational businesses while generating scale in our accelerated businesses," said David M. Cordani, chairman and chief executive officer, The Cigna Group. "With them at the helm of our two growth platforms, alongside their seasoned leadership teams, we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our strategy with clarity and purpose."

Brian Evanko to continue as Chief Financial Officer for The Cigna Group, and assume expanded role as President and Chief Executive Officer, Cigna Healthcare

Brian Evanko will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer for The Cigna Group and assume the new role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Cigna Healthcare. He will oversee all Cigna Healthcare businesses, including U.S. Commercial, International Health, and U.S. Government. Evanko joined Cigna in 1998 and has held several business and financial leadership roles over the course of his tenure, including oversight of the U.S. Government business. During his time as CFO, the company has delivered against its earnings objectives.

Ann Dennison joins The Cigna Group as Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Ann Dennison will join The Cigna Group as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Previously, she was an Executive Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer at Nasdaq, where she led a global team responsible for corporate finance, treasury, planning and analysis, investor relations, ESG reporting, procurement and real estate. Dennison joined Nasdaq in 2015 as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, and prior to that, she was a Managing Director and Head of Financial Reporting at Goldman Sachs. Dennison holds a BBA/MBA in Accounting and Finance from Pace University's Lubin School of Business.

Mike Triplett to retire by end of 2024; Bryan Holgerson named President, U.S. Commercial, Cigna Healthcare

Current U.S. Commercial President Mike Triplett will retire by the end of 2024. During his tenure, he has overseen growth for the commercial business and drove Cigna Healthcare's work with network hospitals, facilities, and clinicians to improve affordability and enhance quality. As part of the transition plan, he will assume the role of special advisor to the CEO where he will focus on solutions for key distribution channels.

Bryan Holgerson will be promoted to serve as President of U.S. Commercial for Cigna Healthcare. During his more than 22 years with the company, Holgerson has gained deep experience shaping and executing business growth strategies across a diverse portfolio. Prior to his current role leading U.S. Commercial National Accounts and the Underwriting team, Holgerson served as a Market President and held key leadership positions in National Accounts, among other senior roles.

Dennison and Holgerson will report to Evanko.

Eric Palmer to assume expanded role as Executive Vice President for Enterprise Strategy, The Cigna Group, and continue as President and Chief Executive Officer, Evernorth Health Services

Eric Palmer will expand his role to assume oversight of The Cigna Group Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development, in addition to continuing to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, Evernorth Health Services. He will be responsible for mapping long-term growth strategies, further growing the enterprise's health services businesses through M&A activity and fueling innovation through Cigna Ventures. Over the course of his 26-year career with Cigna, Palmer has held many business and financial leadership positions, including serving as CFO from 2017 through 2020. Since assuming his current role leading Evernorth, the business has significantly grown while expanding its services offerings and innovating new capabilities.

