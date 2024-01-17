Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (33/24)

Correction refers to last day of trading. The attached file has been updated with the correct date. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) with effect from 2024-01-18. Last day of trading is set to 2034-04-06. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189305