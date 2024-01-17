Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2024 | 16:22
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (33/24)

Correction refers to last day of trading. The attached file has been updated
with the correct date. 

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by NOBA Bank
Group AB (publ) with effect from 2024-01-18. Last day of trading is set to
2034-04-06. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189305
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.