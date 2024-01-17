Edmentum Adds Dr. Shawn Mahoney as First-Ever Chief Customer Officer

Highly Effective Education Technology Executive to Lead Services Organization at Edmentum

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Edmentum, a global education leader in K-12 learning technology solutions, has added Dr. Shawn Mahoney to its Executive Leadership Team as the first-ever Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Shawn brings extensive leadership and proven success in the education technology industry, leading strategic design, development and implementation of learning solutions among numerous well-known leaders in the space.





Shawn Mahoney, Chief Customer Officer, Edmentum

"Shawn has a unique ability to build, retain and accelerate high-performing teams during times of significant change and transformation. That experience will have an immediate impact on Edmentum's services teams to deliver unparalleled customer support at scale," said Jamie Candee, President and CEO of Edmentum. "Her focus on collaboration, partnership and talent development will help Edmentum deliver on our long-term vision for growth."

As CCO, Shawn will develop and drive a customer-centric strategy across all Edmentum services, including flawless support implementation. Additionally, she will ensure alignment of investments and resources to help Edmentum realize best-in-class customer support to improve student outcomes.

"I am thrilled to join the world-class leadership team at Edmentum," said Dr. Shawn Mahoney, Chief Customer Officer, Edmentum. "I look forward to supporting the good work our customers are doing each day to provide opportunity to striving learners with best-in-class solutions that demonstrate efficacy."

Prior to joining Edmentum, Shawn led the strategic design, development and global implementation of an early-career cloud seller and future leader university for the Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services. She has also served as the VP of Product Research for North America at Pearson, the SVP of Product Development and Chief Learning Officer for McGraw-Hill Education K-12 Schools, and the Chief Product and Learning Officer at Illuminate Education. Shawn started her career as a bilingual math and language arts teacher.

About Edmentum

Edmentum is a leading provider of K-12 digital curriculum, assessments, and services to more than 43,000 schools, 420,000 educators, and 5.2 million students in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide. Building on its 60-year history of impact, Edmentum creates innovative, proven learning technology, partnering with educators to ignite student potential. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

