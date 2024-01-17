Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Zaplox AB (30/24)

Correction refers to the Order book ID for UR. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ZAPLOX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021181955 Order book ID: 319004 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 18, 2024, the paid subscription units in Zaplox AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ZAPLOX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021181963 Order book ID: 319003 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB