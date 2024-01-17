Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Zaplox AB (30/24)

Correction refers to the Order book ID for UR.

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ZAPLOX UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021181955              
Order book ID:  319004                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from January 18, 2024, the paid subscription units in Zaplox AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ZAPLOX BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021181963              
Order book ID:  319003                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
