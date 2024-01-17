Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Introduces AI Anywhere, a Cutting-edge Private Cloud Solution Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in a Secure Hosting Environment

AI Anywhere is a state-of-the-art offering enabling organizations to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence

AI Anywhere prioritizes adaptability, security, and performance to cater to various infrastructure and support choices, bringing outstanding AI capabilities to the forefront.

"Rackspace AI Anywhere for Private Cloud is a state-of-the-art offering enabling organizations to harness the power of AI in a secure environment, empowering them to make better decisions and develop new products and services easily," said Brian Lillie, Rackspace Technology President, Private Cloud. "Our innovative solution is designed to help organizations improve their decision-making capabilities and create new products and services with a strong emphasis on data security and privacy while merging cutting-edge AI/ML capabilities with the latest security measures to ensure they stay ahead of their competition."

Rackspace AI Anywhere uniquely empowers businesses to seize new opportunities, elevate decision-making, and stay at the forefront of today's data-driven landscape with flexible deployment options across customer-owned data centers, colocation facilities, and third-party services. In addition, Rackspace Technology partners with customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

The first of four AI offerings for Rackspace Private Cloud, Rackspace AI Anywhere is designed to help organizations improve decision-making or create new products and services and harness the power of AI in a secure environment leveraging an AI software stack, the latest generation of AI-optimized hardware, and support services based on the organization's AI strategy.

Rackspace AI Anywhere is a private cloud solution that merges cutting-edge AI/ML capabilities with a strong emphasis on data security and privacy. This makes the solution ideal for organizations seeking innovative and secure AI implementations. AI Anywhere empowers businesses to seize new opportunities, elevate decision-making, and stay at the forefront of today's data-driven landscape and can be deployed in a customer's, third-party, or colocation data center.

Rackspace AI Anywhere Key Features:

Full-stack solution with pre-built tools, blueprints, and frameworks, aiding enterprises in the responsible and precise deployment of generative AI using their proprietary data

End-to-end support for the entire generative AI lifecycle, spanning infrastructure setup, model development, training, refinement, application creation, deployment, inference deployment, and result optimization

High-performance AI-optimized servers provide unmatched performance, scalability, and reliability, ensuring your AI workloads run seamlessly

AI Anywhere can be customized to suit the specific needs and requirements of the organization, including specialized algorithms and data pipelines

Ability to integrate with existing systems and workflows, making it easier to implement AI solutions within the organization

Predictable cost structure and ability to allocate resources and scale efficiently, mitigating common issues like over-provisioning

