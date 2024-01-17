Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20240115_JPM_12_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e6738f3-fe96-42bb-9cc0-7d443dd6bfce)
- NL_transparency notification_20240115_JPM_12_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/58d4b676-18a6-4c0c-9e1c-62b1b3d207b0)
- FR_transparency notification_20240115_JPM_12_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e053bf7c-fe9b-4512-9481-c3859ac080c4)