Connor Consulting: Connor Announces Global Partnership with The Society of Product Licensors Committed to Excellence (SPLiCE)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024is proud to announce that we have recently formed a global affiliation with The Society of Product Licensors Committed to Excellence, a prestigious association dedicated to fostering excellence and innovation in the licensing industry.



As an industry leader, adopting top-tier compliance practices, Connor ensures revenue assurance to global licensors and fosters trust between business partners. Our services offerings, mission and culture support and align with SPLiCE. For over 20 years SPLiCE has maintained a vision to continuously improve licensing through a community of licensors and professional service organizations who share best practices to protect, promote and enhance brand integrity.

This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to staying at the forefront of the licensing industry trends by fostering professional growth and in turn delivering unparalleled value to our clients. As a member of SPLiCE, we gain access to a vast network of industry leaders, innovative insights, and exclusive events that will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success.

Joining SPLiCE reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, staying informed about the latest developments in licensing, and actively participating in shaping the future of our industry. We are confident that this affiliation will open new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and business growth, most notably in the consumer products, retail and food and beverage industries.

Stay tuned for updates on the exciting initiatives, events, and collaborations this partnership will bring in the future.

For more information about Connor visit www.connor-consulting.com

Press Contact:

Mandi Newman

