Sensiba LLP Accredited to Provide ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 Certifications

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Sensiba LLP announced today it has been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to certify organizations for the ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 standards.

Sensiba received ANAB accreditation following an extensive examination of its ISO certification policies, procedures, and implementation performance. After reviewing the audit process and related documentation, ANAB was satisfied Sensiba met the rigorous qualifications for accreditation.

"Securing this accreditation is a significant milestone for us, and I'm immensely proud of our team's accomplishment," says Risk Assurance Services Audit Partner Brian Beal. "We're excited to offer this enhanced level of service to our clients, reinforcing our commitment to collaborating with our clients to meet their evolving risk assurance needs.

ISO 27001 provides a cost-effective cybersecurity framework to help organizations, including those delivering solutions on the cloud, understand their security risks and the steps they can take to mitigate them. ISO/IEC 27701 is a privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001 that maps closely with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

For both standards, an audit resulting in a determination by an accredited firm that the organization under review complies with the standards' requirements represents third-party validation the organization is following its stated security policies.

ISO 27001 certification can be valuable for organizations that want to highlight their commitment to managing information security and privacy.

"Being able to award accredited certifications demonstrates a level of trust in our processes to ensure we are meeting the standards of both ANAB and the International Accreditation Forum," says Sensiba's ISO Practice Leader Scott Dritz. "We're proud to achieve this milestone on behalf of our clients."

Sensiba also provides audits for the ISO/IEC 27017 (cloud provider information security controls) and 27018 (privacy in cloud services) standards.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-100 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com .

Contact:

Marc Stevens, Brand & Communications Manager

925-271-8700 x7166

mstevens@sensiba.com

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on accesswire.com