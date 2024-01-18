

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.6675 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6600.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie slipped to 0.6526 and 96.72 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6550 and 97.04, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to more than a 2-month low of 0.8815 and a 3-day low of 1.0692 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8846 and 1.0703, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken