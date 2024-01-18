

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 90.81 against the yen and a 3-day high of 1.0692 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 90.61 and 1.0703, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 0.6137 and 1.7765 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6116 and 1.7779, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 91.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the aussie, 0.63 against the greenback and 1.74 against the euro.



