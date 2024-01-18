

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council of the European Central Bank is the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue new car registrations data for December.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the euro area current account data for November. The current account surplus totaled EUR 33.8 billion in October.



Half an hour later, the Bank of England is set to release Credit Conditions Survey data.



At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting held on December 13 and 14.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken