

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A. (CFRUY.PK), a Swiss luxury goods holding company, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the third-quarter, supported by growth across almost all regions, primarily driven by Japan, Asia Pacific, and the Americas.



For the three-month period, the company recorded sales of 5.593 billion euros, higher than 5.403 billion euros a year ago.



Retail sales improved to 3.942 billion euros from 3.718 billion euros a year ago.



Wholesale and royalty income was at 1.295 billion euros versus previous year's 1.294 billion euros.



Jewellery Maisons segment reported sales of 3.952 billion euros, higher than 3.722 billion euros in 2022.



Sales in Japan moved up to 514 million euros from last year's 477 million.



Sales in Asia Pacific stood at 2.049 billion euros, compared with 1.901 billion euros in 2022.



In Americas, the company's sales improved to 1.355 billion euros as against previous year's 1.320 billion euros.



