Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18
18 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
17/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
46,161
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
486.40p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
477.60p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
483.51p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,035,606 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,035,606. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,178,291 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,519,358.22.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
483.72p
36,401
Chi-X (CHIX)
483.03p
4,318
BATE (BATE)
482.43p
3,280
Aquis (AQXE)
482.55p
1,338
Turquoise (TRQX)
482.72p
824
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
252
482.40
09:18:25
00385597959TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
394
482.80
09:18:25
00385597961TRLO0.1.1
XLON
614
482.80
09:18:25
00385597960TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
481.80
09:18:26
00385597964TRLO0.1.1
BATE
146
481.00
09:18:39
00385598001TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
12
480.00
09:18:43
00385598020TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
28
480.00
09:18:43
00385598021TRLO0.1.1
BATE
39
480.00
09:18:43
00385598022TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
480.00
09:18:43
00385598023TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
90
480.00
09:18:43
00385598024TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
252
480.00
09:18:43
00385598025TRLO0.1.1
XLON
504
477.60
09:19:00
00385598087TRLO0.1.1
XLON
72
480.80
09:49:03
00385602345TRLO0.1.1
XLON
936
480.80
09:49:03
00385602346TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
480.20
09:49:03
00385602347TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
37
480.00
09:49:03
00385602348TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
252
480.00
09:49:03
00385602349TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
480.00
09:49:03
00385602350TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
12
479.60
09:49:03
00385602351TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
252
478.00
09:49:05
00385602352TRLO0.1.1
BATE
28
478.00
09:49:05
00385602353TRLO0.1.1
BATE
756
481.00
09:52:13
00385602902TRLO0.1.1
XLON
293
481.00
09:53:10
00385603037TRLO0.1.1
XLON
463
481.00
09:53:10
00385603036TRLO0.1.1
XLON
756
483.40
10:04:54
00385605033TRLO0.1.1
XLON
39
483.20
10:04:54
00385605034TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
483.20
10:05:30
00385605136TRLO0.1.1
XLON
15
483.40
10:38:16
00385609935TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
483.20
10:52:41
00385611951TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
198
483.20
10:52:41
00385611952TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
993
483.40
10:52:41
00385611953TRLO0.1.1
XLON
153
483.20
10:52:41
00385611954TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
482.60
11:08:24
00385614467TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
17
482.60
11:08:24
00385614468TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
252
482.60
11:22:32
00385616433TRLO0.1.1
BATE
147
482.60
11:22:32
00385616434TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
302
482.60
11:22:32
00385616435TRLO0.1.1
BATE
33
482.60
11:22:32
00385616436TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
57
482.60
11:22:32
00385616437TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
472
482.60
11:22:32
00385616438TRLO0.1.1
XLON
536
482.60
11:22:32
00385616439TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1008
482.40
11:40:30
00385619240TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
482.20
11:42:57
00385619746TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
756
482.20
11:42:57
00385619747TRLO0.1.1
XLON
292
482.60
12:02:06
00385625882TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
179
484.20
12:40:21
00385632340TRLO0.1.1
XLON
146
483.40
12:48:11
00385633665TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
146
483.40
12:48:11
00385633666TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
118
483.40
12:48:11
00385633667TRLO0.1.1
BATE
90
483.40
12:48:11
00385633668TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
160
483.40
12:48:11
00385633669TRLO0.1.1
BATE
32
483.40
12:48:11
00385633670TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
90
483.40
12:48:11
00385633671TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
258
483.40
12:48:11
00385633672TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1028
483.40
12:48:11
00385633673TRLO0.1.1
XLON
195
483.40
12:48:11
00385633674TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
25
483.40
12:48:11
00385633675TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
252
483.40
12:48:11
00385633676TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
385
484.20
12:48:11
00385633678TRLO0.1.1
XLON
169
484.20
12:48:11
00385633677TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
484.00
13:08:09
00385637224TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
88
484.00
13:08:09
00385637225TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
79
484.00
13:08:09
00385637226TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1008
484.00
13:08:09
00385637227TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1008
483.60
13:18:56
00385639318TRLO0.1.1
XLON
160
484.60
13:24:10
00385640566TRLO0.1.1
XLON
622
484.60
13:30:11
00385642424TRLO0.1.1
XLON
529
484.60
13:30:11
00385642427TRLO0.1.1
XLON
89
483.60
13:31:18
00385642874TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
143
483.60
13:31:18
00385642875TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
44
483.60
13:31:18
00385642876TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
10
483.60
13:31:18
00385642878TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
117
483.60
13:31:18
00385642879TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
756
483.60
13:31:18
00385642880TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
483.20
13:31:19
00385642886TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
320
482.80
13:46:39
00385646706TRLO0.1.1
BATE
30
482.80
13:46:39
00385646707TRLO0.1.1
BATE
72
482.80
13:46:39
00385646708TRLO0.1.1
BATE
243
482.20
14:03:18
00385650381TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1008
482.20
14:03:18
00385650382TRLO0.1.1
XLON
159
481.60
14:03:26
00385650394TRLO0.1.1
XLON
159
481.80
14:03:26
00385650395TRLO0.1.1
XLON
163
481.80
14:03:26
00385650396TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
481.80
14:03:26
00385650397TRLO0.1.1
XLON
348
482.00
14:03:26
00385650398TRLO0.1.1
XLON
105
482.20
14:03:26
00385650399TRLO0.1.1
XLON
336
482.20
14:03:26
00385650400TRLO0.1.1
XLON
210
482.20
14:03:26
00385650401TRLO0.1.1
XLON
687
482.00
14:04:20
00385650596TRLO0.1.1
XLON
171
483.00
14:22:45
00385655441TRLO0.1.1
XLON
171
483.00
14:22:50
00385655462TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
482.40
14:32:52
00385660347TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
488
482.40
14:32:52
00385660348TRLO0.1.1
XLON
520
482.40
14:32:52
00385660349TRLO0.1.1
XLON
55
482.00
14:32:52
00385660350TRLO0.1.1
BATE
85
482.00
14:32:52
00385660351TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
146
482.00
14:32:52
00385660353TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
146
482.00
14:32:52
00385660352TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
197
482.00
14:32:52
00385660354TRLO0.1.1
BATE
189
482.40
14:32:57
00385660404TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
482.40
14:32:57
00385660406TRLO0.1.1
XLON
124
482.40
14:32:57
00385660405TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
482.40
14:33:33
00385660650TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
482.40
14:33:50
00385660760TRLO0.1.1
XLON
358
483.00
14:47:48
00385668107TRLO0.1.1
XLON
192
483.00
14:52:12
00385670605TRLO0.1.1
XLON
146
482.00
14:52:30
00385670799TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
137
482.00
14:52:30
00385670800TRLO0.1.1
BATE
107
482.00
14:52:30
00385670801TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
115
482.00
14:52:30
00385670802TRLO0.1.1
BATE
145
482.00
14:52:30
00385670803TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
756
482.20
14:52:30
00385670804TRLO0.1.1
XLON
170
482.80
15:01:36
00385676350TRLO0.1.1
XLON
160
482.80
15:01:36
00385676351TRLO0.1.1
XLON
92
482.80
15:01:42
00385676401TRLO0.1.1
XLON
10
482.80
15:01:42
00385676403TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
482.80
15:01:42
00385676402TRLO0.1.1
XLON
124
482.80
15:01:42
00385676404TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
484.60
15:39:06
00385698494TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
45
484.60
15:39:06
00385698495TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
252
484.40
15:43:08
00385700798TRLO0.1.1
BATE
114
484.40
15:43:08
00385700799TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
146
484.40
15:43:08
00385700800TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
67
484.40
15:43:08
00385700801TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
6
484.40
15:43:08
00385700802TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
252
484.40
15:43:08
00385700804TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
71
484.40
15:43:08
00385700803TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
84
484.40
15:43:08
00385700805TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
756
484.40
15:43:08
00385700806TRLO0.1.1
XLON
722
484.40
15:52:17
00385712796TRLO0.1.1
XLON
206
484.00
15:52:18
00385712814TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
646
484.00
15:52:18
00385712816TRLO0.1.1
XLON
210
484.00
15:52:18
00385712815TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
362
484.00
15:52:18
00385712817TRLO0.1.1
XLON
130
483.60
15:55:31
00385716869TRLO0.1.1
BATE
122
483.60
15:55:31
00385716870TRLO0.1.1
BATE
90
483.60
15:55:31
00385716873TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1008
483.60
15:55:31
00385716875TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1008
483.20
16:01:36
00385722878TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
483.00
16:01:58
00385723045TRLO0.1.1
BATE
75
483.00
16:01:59
00385723048TRLO0.1.1
BATE
212
484.80
16:07:29
00385727143TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
485.60
16:20:54
00385736329TRLO0.1.1
XLON
224
485.60
16:20:54
00385736330TRLO0.1.1
XLON
160
485.60
16:21:25
00385736569TRLO0.1.1
XLON
160
485.60
16:22:49
00385737239TRLO0.1.1
XLON
173
485.60
16:22:49
00385737240TRLO0.1.1
XLON
517
486.40
16:29:36
00385741400TRLO0.1.1
XLON
517
486.40
16:29:36
00385741402TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1551
486.40
16:29:36
00385741401TRLO0.1.1
XLON
632
486.40
16:29:36
00385741403TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1018
486.40
16:29:36
00385741404TRLO0.1.1
XLON
418
486.40
16:29:36
00385741405TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1018
486.40
16:29:36
00385741406TRLO0.1.1
XLON
202
486.40
16:29:36
00385741407TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1866
486.40
16:29:36
00385741408TRLO0.1.1
XLON
49
486.40
16:29:36
00385741409TRLO0.1.1
XLON
897
486.40
16:29:37
00385741437TRLO0.1.1
XLON
99
486.40
16:29:37
00385741438TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com