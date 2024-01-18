Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
18.01.24
08:04 Uhr
5,440 Euro
-0,060
-1,09 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
18.01.2024 | 08:06
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

18 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

17/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

46,161

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

486.40p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

477.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

483.51p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,035,606 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,035,606. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,178,291 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,519,358.22.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

483.72p

36,401

Chi-X (CHIX)

483.03p

4,318

BATE (BATE)

482.43p

3,280

Aquis (AQXE)

482.55p

1,338

Turquoise (TRQX)

482.72p

824

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

252

482.40

09:18:25

00385597959TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

394

482.80

09:18:25

00385597961TRLO0.1.1

XLON

614

482.80

09:18:25

00385597960TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

481.80

09:18:26

00385597964TRLO0.1.1

BATE

146

481.00

09:18:39

00385598001TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

12

480.00

09:18:43

00385598020TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

28

480.00

09:18:43

00385598021TRLO0.1.1

BATE

39

480.00

09:18:43

00385598022TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

480.00

09:18:43

00385598023TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

90

480.00

09:18:43

00385598024TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

252

480.00

09:18:43

00385598025TRLO0.1.1

XLON

504

477.60

09:19:00

00385598087TRLO0.1.1

XLON

72

480.80

09:49:03

00385602345TRLO0.1.1

XLON

936

480.80

09:49:03

00385602346TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

480.20

09:49:03

00385602347TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

37

480.00

09:49:03

00385602348TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

252

480.00

09:49:03

00385602349TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

480.00

09:49:03

00385602350TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

12

479.60

09:49:03

00385602351TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

252

478.00

09:49:05

00385602352TRLO0.1.1

BATE

28

478.00

09:49:05

00385602353TRLO0.1.1

BATE

756

481.00

09:52:13

00385602902TRLO0.1.1

XLON

293

481.00

09:53:10

00385603037TRLO0.1.1

XLON

463

481.00

09:53:10

00385603036TRLO0.1.1

XLON

756

483.40

10:04:54

00385605033TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

483.20

10:04:54

00385605034TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

483.20

10:05:30

00385605136TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

483.40

10:38:16

00385609935TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

483.20

10:52:41

00385611951TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

198

483.20

10:52:41

00385611952TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

993

483.40

10:52:41

00385611953TRLO0.1.1

XLON

153

483.20

10:52:41

00385611954TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

482.60

11:08:24

00385614467TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

17

482.60

11:08:24

00385614468TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

252

482.60

11:22:32

00385616433TRLO0.1.1

BATE

147

482.60

11:22:32

00385616434TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

302

482.60

11:22:32

00385616435TRLO0.1.1

BATE

33

482.60

11:22:32

00385616436TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

57

482.60

11:22:32

00385616437TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

472

482.60

11:22:32

00385616438TRLO0.1.1

XLON

536

482.60

11:22:32

00385616439TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1008

482.40

11:40:30

00385619240TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

482.20

11:42:57

00385619746TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

756

482.20

11:42:57

00385619747TRLO0.1.1

XLON

292

482.60

12:02:06

00385625882TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

179

484.20

12:40:21

00385632340TRLO0.1.1

XLON

146

483.40

12:48:11

00385633665TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

146

483.40

12:48:11

00385633666TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

118

483.40

12:48:11

00385633667TRLO0.1.1

BATE

90

483.40

12:48:11

00385633668TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

160

483.40

12:48:11

00385633669TRLO0.1.1

BATE

32

483.40

12:48:11

00385633670TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

90

483.40

12:48:11

00385633671TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

258

483.40

12:48:11

00385633672TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1028

483.40

12:48:11

00385633673TRLO0.1.1

XLON

195

483.40

12:48:11

00385633674TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

25

483.40

12:48:11

00385633675TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

252

483.40

12:48:11

00385633676TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

385

484.20

12:48:11

00385633678TRLO0.1.1

XLON

169

484.20

12:48:11

00385633677TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

484.00

13:08:09

00385637224TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

88

484.00

13:08:09

00385637225TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

79

484.00

13:08:09

00385637226TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1008

484.00

13:08:09

00385637227TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1008

483.60

13:18:56

00385639318TRLO0.1.1

XLON

160

484.60

13:24:10

00385640566TRLO0.1.1

XLON

622

484.60

13:30:11

00385642424TRLO0.1.1

XLON

529

484.60

13:30:11

00385642427TRLO0.1.1

XLON

89

483.60

13:31:18

00385642874TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

143

483.60

13:31:18

00385642875TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

44

483.60

13:31:18

00385642876TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

10

483.60

13:31:18

00385642878TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

117

483.60

13:31:18

00385642879TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

756

483.60

13:31:18

00385642880TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

483.20

13:31:19

00385642886TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

320

482.80

13:46:39

00385646706TRLO0.1.1

BATE

30

482.80

13:46:39

00385646707TRLO0.1.1

BATE

72

482.80

13:46:39

00385646708TRLO0.1.1

BATE

243

482.20

14:03:18

00385650381TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1008

482.20

14:03:18

00385650382TRLO0.1.1

XLON

159

481.60

14:03:26

00385650394TRLO0.1.1

XLON

159

481.80

14:03:26

00385650395TRLO0.1.1

XLON

163

481.80

14:03:26

00385650396TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

481.80

14:03:26

00385650397TRLO0.1.1

XLON

348

482.00

14:03:26

00385650398TRLO0.1.1

XLON

105

482.20

14:03:26

00385650399TRLO0.1.1

XLON

336

482.20

14:03:26

00385650400TRLO0.1.1

XLON

210

482.20

14:03:26

00385650401TRLO0.1.1

XLON

687

482.00

14:04:20

00385650596TRLO0.1.1

XLON

171

483.00

14:22:45

00385655441TRLO0.1.1

XLON

171

483.00

14:22:50

00385655462TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

482.40

14:32:52

00385660347TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

488

482.40

14:32:52

00385660348TRLO0.1.1

XLON

520

482.40

14:32:52

00385660349TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

482.00

14:32:52

00385660350TRLO0.1.1

BATE

85

482.00

14:32:52

00385660351TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

146

482.00

14:32:52

00385660353TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

146

482.00

14:32:52

00385660352TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

197

482.00

14:32:52

00385660354TRLO0.1.1

BATE

189

482.40

14:32:57

00385660404TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

482.40

14:32:57

00385660406TRLO0.1.1

XLON

124

482.40

14:32:57

00385660405TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

482.40

14:33:33

00385660650TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

482.40

14:33:50

00385660760TRLO0.1.1

XLON

358

483.00

14:47:48

00385668107TRLO0.1.1

XLON

192

483.00

14:52:12

00385670605TRLO0.1.1

XLON

146

482.00

14:52:30

00385670799TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

137

482.00

14:52:30

00385670800TRLO0.1.1

BATE

107

482.00

14:52:30

00385670801TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

115

482.00

14:52:30

00385670802TRLO0.1.1

BATE

145

482.00

14:52:30

00385670803TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

756

482.20

14:52:30

00385670804TRLO0.1.1

XLON

170

482.80

15:01:36

00385676350TRLO0.1.1

XLON

160

482.80

15:01:36

00385676351TRLO0.1.1

XLON

92

482.80

15:01:42

00385676401TRLO0.1.1

XLON

10

482.80

15:01:42

00385676403TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

482.80

15:01:42

00385676402TRLO0.1.1

XLON

124

482.80

15:01:42

00385676404TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

484.60

15:39:06

00385698494TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

45

484.60

15:39:06

00385698495TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

252

484.40

15:43:08

00385700798TRLO0.1.1

BATE

114

484.40

15:43:08

00385700799TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

146

484.40

15:43:08

00385700800TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

67

484.40

15:43:08

00385700801TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

6

484.40

15:43:08

00385700802TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

252

484.40

15:43:08

00385700804TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

71

484.40

15:43:08

00385700803TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

84

484.40

15:43:08

00385700805TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

756

484.40

15:43:08

00385700806TRLO0.1.1

XLON

722

484.40

15:52:17

00385712796TRLO0.1.1

XLON

206

484.00

15:52:18

00385712814TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

646

484.00

15:52:18

00385712816TRLO0.1.1

XLON

210

484.00

15:52:18

00385712815TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

362

484.00

15:52:18

00385712817TRLO0.1.1

XLON

130

483.60

15:55:31

00385716869TRLO0.1.1

BATE

122

483.60

15:55:31

00385716870TRLO0.1.1

BATE

90

483.60

15:55:31

00385716873TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1008

483.60

15:55:31

00385716875TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1008

483.20

16:01:36

00385722878TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

483.00

16:01:58

00385723045TRLO0.1.1

BATE

75

483.00

16:01:59

00385723048TRLO0.1.1

BATE

212

484.80

16:07:29

00385727143TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

485.60

16:20:54

00385736329TRLO0.1.1

XLON

224

485.60

16:20:54

00385736330TRLO0.1.1

XLON

160

485.60

16:21:25

00385736569TRLO0.1.1

XLON

160

485.60

16:22:49

00385737239TRLO0.1.1

XLON

173

485.60

16:22:49

00385737240TRLO0.1.1

XLON

517

486.40

16:29:36

00385741400TRLO0.1.1

XLON

517

486.40

16:29:36

00385741402TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1551

486.40

16:29:36

00385741401TRLO0.1.1

XLON

632

486.40

16:29:36

00385741403TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1018

486.40

16:29:36

00385741404TRLO0.1.1

XLON

418

486.40

16:29:36

00385741405TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1018

486.40

16:29:36

00385741406TRLO0.1.1

XLON

202

486.40

16:29:36

00385741407TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1866

486.40

16:29:36

00385741408TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

486.40

16:29:36

00385741409TRLO0.1.1

XLON

897

486.40

16:29:37

00385741437TRLO0.1.1

XLON

99

486.40

16:29:37

00385741438TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


