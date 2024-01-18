Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

18 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 17/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 46,161 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 486.40p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 477.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 483.51p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,035,606 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,035,606. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,178,291 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,519,358.22.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 483.72p 36,401 Chi-X (CHIX) 483.03p 4,318 BATE (BATE) 482.43p 3,280 Aquis (AQXE) 482.55p 1,338 Turquoise (TRQX) 482.72p 824

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 252 482.40 09:18:25 00385597959TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 394 482.80 09:18:25 00385597961TRLO0.1.1 XLON 614 482.80 09:18:25 00385597960TRLO0.1.1 XLON 252 481.80 09:18:26 00385597964TRLO0.1.1 BATE 146 481.00 09:18:39 00385598001TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 12 480.00 09:18:43 00385598020TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 28 480.00 09:18:43 00385598021TRLO0.1.1 BATE 39 480.00 09:18:43 00385598022TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 8 480.00 09:18:43 00385598023TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 90 480.00 09:18:43 00385598024TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 252 480.00 09:18:43 00385598025TRLO0.1.1 XLON 504 477.60 09:19:00 00385598087TRLO0.1.1 XLON 72 480.80 09:49:03 00385602345TRLO0.1.1 XLON 936 480.80 09:49:03 00385602346TRLO0.1.1 XLON 252 480.20 09:49:03 00385602347TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 37 480.00 09:49:03 00385602348TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 252 480.00 09:49:03 00385602349TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 480.00 09:49:03 00385602350TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 12 479.60 09:49:03 00385602351TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 252 478.00 09:49:05 00385602352TRLO0.1.1 BATE 28 478.00 09:49:05 00385602353TRLO0.1.1 BATE 756 481.00 09:52:13 00385602902TRLO0.1.1 XLON 293 481.00 09:53:10 00385603037TRLO0.1.1 XLON 463 481.00 09:53:10 00385603036TRLO0.1.1 XLON 756 483.40 10:04:54 00385605033TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 483.20 10:04:54 00385605034TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 483.20 10:05:30 00385605136TRLO0.1.1 XLON 15 483.40 10:38:16 00385609935TRLO0.1.1 XLON 252 483.20 10:52:41 00385611951TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 198 483.20 10:52:41 00385611952TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 993 483.40 10:52:41 00385611953TRLO0.1.1 XLON 153 483.20 10:52:41 00385611954TRLO0.1.1 XLON 252 482.60 11:08:24 00385614467TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 17 482.60 11:08:24 00385614468TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 252 482.60 11:22:32 00385616433TRLO0.1.1 BATE 147 482.60 11:22:32 00385616434TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 302 482.60 11:22:32 00385616435TRLO0.1.1 BATE 33 482.60 11:22:32 00385616436TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 57 482.60 11:22:32 00385616437TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 472 482.60 11:22:32 00385616438TRLO0.1.1 XLON 536 482.60 11:22:32 00385616439TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1008 482.40 11:40:30 00385619240TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 482.20 11:42:57 00385619746TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 756 482.20 11:42:57 00385619747TRLO0.1.1 XLON 292 482.60 12:02:06 00385625882TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 179 484.20 12:40:21 00385632340TRLO0.1.1 XLON 146 483.40 12:48:11 00385633665TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 146 483.40 12:48:11 00385633666TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 118 483.40 12:48:11 00385633667TRLO0.1.1 BATE 90 483.40 12:48:11 00385633668TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 160 483.40 12:48:11 00385633669TRLO0.1.1 BATE 32 483.40 12:48:11 00385633670TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 90 483.40 12:48:11 00385633671TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 258 483.40 12:48:11 00385633672TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1028 483.40 12:48:11 00385633673TRLO0.1.1 XLON 195 483.40 12:48:11 00385633674TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 25 483.40 12:48:11 00385633675TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 252 483.40 12:48:11 00385633676TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 385 484.20 12:48:11 00385633678TRLO0.1.1 XLON 169 484.20 12:48:11 00385633677TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 484.00 13:08:09 00385637224TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 88 484.00 13:08:09 00385637225TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 79 484.00 13:08:09 00385637226TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1008 484.00 13:08:09 00385637227TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1008 483.60 13:18:56 00385639318TRLO0.1.1 XLON 160 484.60 13:24:10 00385640566TRLO0.1.1 XLON 622 484.60 13:30:11 00385642424TRLO0.1.1 XLON 529 484.60 13:30:11 00385642427TRLO0.1.1 XLON 89 483.60 13:31:18 00385642874TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 143 483.60 13:31:18 00385642875TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 44 483.60 13:31:18 00385642876TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 10 483.60 13:31:18 00385642878TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 117 483.60 13:31:18 00385642879TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 756 483.60 13:31:18 00385642880TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 483.20 13:31:19 00385642886TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 320 482.80 13:46:39 00385646706TRLO0.1.1 BATE 30 482.80 13:46:39 00385646707TRLO0.1.1 BATE 72 482.80 13:46:39 00385646708TRLO0.1.1 BATE 243 482.20 14:03:18 00385650381TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1008 482.20 14:03:18 00385650382TRLO0.1.1 XLON 159 481.60 14:03:26 00385650394TRLO0.1.1 XLON 159 481.80 14:03:26 00385650395TRLO0.1.1 XLON 163 481.80 14:03:26 00385650396TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 481.80 14:03:26 00385650397TRLO0.1.1 XLON 348 482.00 14:03:26 00385650398TRLO0.1.1 XLON 105 482.20 14:03:26 00385650399TRLO0.1.1 XLON 336 482.20 14:03:26 00385650400TRLO0.1.1 XLON 210 482.20 14:03:26 00385650401TRLO0.1.1 XLON 687 482.00 14:04:20 00385650596TRLO0.1.1 XLON 171 483.00 14:22:45 00385655441TRLO0.1.1 XLON 171 483.00 14:22:50 00385655462TRLO0.1.1 XLON 252 482.40 14:32:52 00385660347TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 488 482.40 14:32:52 00385660348TRLO0.1.1 XLON 520 482.40 14:32:52 00385660349TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 482.00 14:32:52 00385660350TRLO0.1.1 BATE 85 482.00 14:32:52 00385660351TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 146 482.00 14:32:52 00385660353TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 146 482.00 14:32:52 00385660352TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 197 482.00 14:32:52 00385660354TRLO0.1.1 BATE 189 482.40 14:32:57 00385660404TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 482.40 14:32:57 00385660406TRLO0.1.1 XLON 124 482.40 14:32:57 00385660405TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 482.40 14:33:33 00385660650TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 482.40 14:33:50 00385660760TRLO0.1.1 XLON 358 483.00 14:47:48 00385668107TRLO0.1.1 XLON 192 483.00 14:52:12 00385670605TRLO0.1.1 XLON 146 482.00 14:52:30 00385670799TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 137 482.00 14:52:30 00385670800TRLO0.1.1 BATE 107 482.00 14:52:30 00385670801TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 115 482.00 14:52:30 00385670802TRLO0.1.1 BATE 145 482.00 14:52:30 00385670803TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 756 482.20 14:52:30 00385670804TRLO0.1.1 XLON 170 482.80 15:01:36 00385676350TRLO0.1.1 XLON 160 482.80 15:01:36 00385676351TRLO0.1.1 XLON 92 482.80 15:01:42 00385676401TRLO0.1.1 XLON 10 482.80 15:01:42 00385676403TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 482.80 15:01:42 00385676402TRLO0.1.1 XLON 124 482.80 15:01:42 00385676404TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 484.60 15:39:06 00385698494TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 45 484.60 15:39:06 00385698495TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 252 484.40 15:43:08 00385700798TRLO0.1.1 BATE 114 484.40 15:43:08 00385700799TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 146 484.40 15:43:08 00385700800TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 67 484.40 15:43:08 00385700801TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 6 484.40 15:43:08 00385700802TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 252 484.40 15:43:08 00385700804TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 71 484.40 15:43:08 00385700803TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 84 484.40 15:43:08 00385700805TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 756 484.40 15:43:08 00385700806TRLO0.1.1 XLON 722 484.40 15:52:17 00385712796TRLO0.1.1 XLON 206 484.00 15:52:18 00385712814TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 646 484.00 15:52:18 00385712816TRLO0.1.1 XLON 210 484.00 15:52:18 00385712815TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 362 484.00 15:52:18 00385712817TRLO0.1.1 XLON 130 483.60 15:55:31 00385716869TRLO0.1.1 BATE 122 483.60 15:55:31 00385716870TRLO0.1.1 BATE 90 483.60 15:55:31 00385716873TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1008 483.60 15:55:31 00385716875TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1008 483.20 16:01:36 00385722878TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 483.00 16:01:58 00385723045TRLO0.1.1 BATE 75 483.00 16:01:59 00385723048TRLO0.1.1 BATE 212 484.80 16:07:29 00385727143TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 485.60 16:20:54 00385736329TRLO0.1.1 XLON 224 485.60 16:20:54 00385736330TRLO0.1.1 XLON 160 485.60 16:21:25 00385736569TRLO0.1.1 XLON 160 485.60 16:22:49 00385737239TRLO0.1.1 XLON 173 485.60 16:22:49 00385737240TRLO0.1.1 XLON 517 486.40 16:29:36 00385741400TRLO0.1.1 XLON 517 486.40 16:29:36 00385741402TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1551 486.40 16:29:36 00385741401TRLO0.1.1 XLON 632 486.40 16:29:36 00385741403TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1018 486.40 16:29:36 00385741404TRLO0.1.1 XLON 418 486.40 16:29:36 00385741405TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1018 486.40 16:29:36 00385741406TRLO0.1.1 XLON 202 486.40 16:29:36 00385741407TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1866 486.40 16:29:36 00385741408TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 486.40 16:29:36 00385741409TRLO0.1.1 XLON 897 486.40 16:29:37 00385741437TRLO0.1.1 XLON 99 486.40 16:29:37 00385741438TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

