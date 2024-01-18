

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica, S.A. (TEF), a Spanish telecom company, Thursday announced placement of a green bond for 1750 million euros. The company said it was oversubscribed, that tripled the offer.



The bond has two tranches. The first tranche is an eight-year 1000 million euros transaction with a spread of 135 bp initially and a final spread of 105 bp. The final coupon has been set at 3.698 percent.



The second tranche is a 12 year 750 million euros transaction with an initial spread of 165bp and a final spread of 135 bp. The coupon rate is fixed at 4.055 percent.



The closing and final settlement of this issue will take place on January 24.



Previously, the company had launched three green issues, two hybrid bonds in January and August for 1 billion euros and 750 million euros respectively. A senior bond was issued for 850 million euros last November.



On Wednesday, Telefonica shares closed at $4.09, down 0.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.



