Donnerstag, 18.01.2024

WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BZ
18.01.24
18.01.2024 | 08:31
ENOGIA launches a bond issue in a maximum amount of EUR2.3 million via LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform

ENOGIA 
18-Jan-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ENOGIA launches a bond issue in a maximum 
amount of EUR2.3 million via LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform 
 
Fundraxising to accelerate the rollout of ENOGIA's solutions serving the ecological transition of industry 
 
 
Marseille, 18 January 2024 - 8 a.m. 
ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is today 
announcing the launch of a bond issue via crowdfunding platform LITA.co, created to allow investors to invest in 
companies committed to the ecological and social transition. The maximum amount of the issue is EUR2.3 million. 
"We are delighted to have been selected by LITA.co, whose commitment to the sustainable economy through the financing 
of responsible businesses with a positive impact is perfectly aligned with our values. The platform's panel of experts 
praised ENOGIA's growth prospects, its sense of responsibility and its positive impact on society. ENOGIA aims to use 
the funds raised to finance its commercial acceleration, while at the same time offering all investors the opportunity 
to share in its favourable growth prospects, in an environment driven by the challenges of decarbonisation and the need 
to accelerate the ecological transition of industrial companies," said Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA. 
 
ENOGIA, a unique technology serving the energy transition 
A French SME founded in 2009 to accelerate the ecological transition of heavy industry, ENOGIA uses a unique ORC 
micro-turbine technology (120 installed to date in over 25 countries) to convert waste heat into low-carbon 
electricity. 
 - The challenges: Industrial processes, which are responsible for more than 20% of global CO2 emissions, 
  generate residual heat known as waste heat, particularly from furnace fumes, dryer vapours and cooling systems. 
  Recovering this lost energy is a major challenge for decarbonising industry. 
 
 - ENOGIA's solutions: The ORC micro-turbines manufactured by ENOGIA enable the waste heat generated by an 
  industrial site to be transformed into low-carbon energy that can be reused for the site's own needs, as well as 
  those of businesses located nearby or in the local area. The distinctive features of the ENOGIA solution are its 
  great adaptability - it enables unprecedented use to be made of low-temperature heat sources - and the exceptional 
  compactness of its micro-turbines, probably the best on the market. 
 
 - Its business model: ENOGIA derives over 90% of its revenue from machine sales and maintenance, with the 
  remainder coming from customised turbomachinery engineering services (studies and prototypes for third parties). In 
  the medium term, the commercial strategy is to roll out an economy of use model based on the sale of long-term 
  electricity agreements. It is a more capital-intensive model, but one that offers greater recurrence of revenue, 
  more value creation over the medium term and a shorter sales cycle. 
 
Following a pre-collection period, subscriptions open today at noon and close no later than 31 March 2024, with the aim 
of raising a maximum of EUR2.3 million (minimum EUR1 million). This bond is eligible for the PEA-PME equity savings plan 
from a minimum investment of EUR5,000 via LITA.co. 
Find all the information and subscription conditions on LITA.co: https://fr.lita.co/en/projects/992-enogia 
 
 
 
About LITA.co 
A key player in sustainable investment, LITA.co is a digital platform dedicated to financing the economy of tomorrow. 
From as little as EUR100, it enables citizens to invest their savings without abandoning their convictions, by investing 
directly in the capital or debt of companies committed to the ecological and social transition. From SMEs to start-ups 
and cooperatives, from sustainable real estate to renewable energies and agroecology... All LITA.co participative 
fundraising companies are carefully selected on the basis of both positive impact and economic sustainability. PSFP 
(Prestataire de services de financement participatif) accredited by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and ESUS 
(Entreprise Solidaire d'Utilité Sociale) and Finansol accredited, the platform has already raised over 100 million 
euros from a community of 120,000 committed individuals. 
Contacts 
                                                  LITA.co 
                                                  Lin-Na Zhang 
LITA.co                                               Communications 
Maxime Getten                         Investment Director          Director 
            maxime.getten@lita.co                            linna.zhang@lita.co 
                                                  06 51 29 13 58

About ENOGIA

ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has some 60 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance.

ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653.

Contacts 

Enogia                                                      Actifin 
Antonin Pauchet         Deputy CEO                   Actifin             Amélie Orio 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com                           Marianne Py 
04 84 25 60 17                                 Investor relations        Press relations 
                                        marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                        01 80 48 25 31          01 56 88 11 16

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
