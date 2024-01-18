DJ ENOGIA launches a bond issue in a maximum amount of EUR2.3 million via LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform

ENOGIA ENOGIA launches a bond issue in a maximum amount of EUR2.3 million via LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform 18-Jan-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENOGIA launches a bond issue in a maximum amount of EUR2.3 million via LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform Fundraxising to accelerate the rollout of ENOGIA's solutions serving the ecological transition of industry Marseille, 18 January 2024 - 8 a.m. ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is today announcing the launch of a bond issue via crowdfunding platform LITA.co, created to allow investors to invest in companies committed to the ecological and social transition. The maximum amount of the issue is EUR2.3 million. "We are delighted to have been selected by LITA.co, whose commitment to the sustainable economy through the financing of responsible businesses with a positive impact is perfectly aligned with our values. The platform's panel of experts praised ENOGIA's growth prospects, its sense of responsibility and its positive impact on society. ENOGIA aims to use the funds raised to finance its commercial acceleration, while at the same time offering all investors the opportunity to share in its favourable growth prospects, in an environment driven by the challenges of decarbonisation and the need to accelerate the ecological transition of industrial companies," said Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA. ENOGIA, a unique technology serving the energy transition A French SME founded in 2009 to accelerate the ecological transition of heavy industry, ENOGIA uses a unique ORC micro-turbine technology (120 installed to date in over 25 countries) to convert waste heat into low-carbon electricity. - The challenges: Industrial processes, which are responsible for more than 20% of global CO2 emissions, generate residual heat known as waste heat, particularly from furnace fumes, dryer vapours and cooling systems. Recovering this lost energy is a major challenge for decarbonising industry. - ENOGIA's solutions: The ORC micro-turbines manufactured by ENOGIA enable the waste heat generated by an industrial site to be transformed into low-carbon energy that can be reused for the site's own needs, as well as those of businesses located nearby or in the local area. The distinctive features of the ENOGIA solution are its great adaptability - it enables unprecedented use to be made of low-temperature heat sources - and the exceptional compactness of its micro-turbines, probably the best on the market. - Its business model: ENOGIA derives over 90% of its revenue from machine sales and maintenance, with the remainder coming from customised turbomachinery engineering services (studies and prototypes for third parties). In the medium term, the commercial strategy is to roll out an economy of use model based on the sale of long-term electricity agreements. It is a more capital-intensive model, but one that offers greater recurrence of revenue, more value creation over the medium term and a shorter sales cycle. Following a pre-collection period, subscriptions open today at noon and close no later than 31 March 2024, with the aim of raising a maximum of EUR2.3 million (minimum EUR1 million). This bond is eligible for the PEA-PME equity savings plan from a minimum investment of EUR5,000 via LITA.co. Find all the information and subscription conditions on LITA.co: https://fr.lita.co/en/projects/992-enogia About LITA.co A key player in sustainable investment, LITA.co is a digital platform dedicated to financing the economy of tomorrow. From as little as EUR100, it enables citizens to invest their savings without abandoning their convictions, by investing directly in the capital or debt of companies committed to the ecological and social transition. From SMEs to start-ups and cooperatives, from sustainable real estate to renewable energies and agroecology... All LITA.co participative fundraising companies are carefully selected on the basis of both positive impact and economic sustainability. PSFP (Prestataire de services de financement participatif) accredited by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and ESUS (Entreprise Solidaire d'Utilité Sociale) and Finansol accredited, the platform has already raised over 100 million euros from a community of 120,000 committed individuals. Contacts LITA.co Lin-Na Zhang LITA.co Communications Maxime Getten Investment Director Director maxime.getten@lita.co linna.zhang@lita.co 06 51 29 13 58

About ENOGIA

ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has some 60 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance.

ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653.

Contacts

Enogia Actifin Antonin Pauchet Deputy CEO Actifin Amélie Orio antonin.pauchet@enogia.com Marianne Py 04 84 25 60 17 Investor relations Press relations marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com 01 80 48 25 31 01 56 88 11 16

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

