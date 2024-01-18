Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
18.01.24
08:02 Uhr
1,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4001,44609:07
18.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
18 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 17 January 2024 it purchased a total of 155,124 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     55,124 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.410     GBP1.210 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.390     GBP1.200 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.40387    GBP1.206637

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,580,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
987       1.390         XDUB      08:34:25      00068481486TRLO0 
3600       1.390         XDUB      08:34:25      00068481485TRLO0 
3441       1.400         XDUB      09:06:18      00068483495TRLO0 
1100       1.400         XDUB      09:06:18      00068483494TRLO0 
3769       1.400         XDUB      11:56:09      00068488954TRLO0 
3755       1.400         XDUB      11:56:09      00068488953TRLO0 
551       1.400         XDUB      11:56:09      00068488952TRLO0 
4085       1.400         XDUB      11:56:09      00068488951TRLO0 
4042       1.400         XDUB      11:56:09      00068488950TRLO0 
4042       1.400         XDUB      12:00:02      00068489072TRLO0 
4499       1.406         XDUB      13:58:37      00068492626TRLO0 
4673       1.404         XDUB      14:04:43      00068492825TRLO0 
4562       1.398         XDUB      14:25:56      00068493410TRLO0 
5523       1.402         XDUB      14:44:07      00068494191TRLO0 
1500       1.404         XDUB      14:44:07      00068494192TRLO0 
3865       1.402         XDUB      15:10:14      00068495871TRLO0 
4139       1.402         XDUB      15:10:15      00068495872TRLO0 
756       1.404         XDUB      15:26:31      00068496693TRLO0 
4648       1.406         XDUB      15:26:31      00068496692TRLO0 
4105       1.406         XDUB      15:26:31      00068496695TRLO0 
586       1.406         XDUB      15:26:31      00068496694TRLO0 
4126       1.410         XDUB      15:43:20      00068497588TRLO0 
3817       1.410         XDUB      15:43:20      00068497587TRLO0 
4085       1.410         XDUB      15:53:07      00068498028TRLO0 
4114       1.410         XDUB      15:53:07      00068498027TRLO0 
5840       1.408         XDUB      15:55:29      00068498177TRLO0 
326       1.408         XDUB      16:01:26      00068498430TRLO0 
584       1.408         XDUB      16:01:26      00068498429TRLO0 
2353       1.410         XDUB      16:19:25      00068499629TRLO0 
2491       1.410         XDUB      16:19:25      00068499628TRLO0 
4036       1.410         XDUB      16:19:25      00068499627TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3658       120.00        XLON      09:06:18      00068483491TRLO0 
963       120.20        XLON      09:06:18      00068483492TRLO0 
2619       120.20        XLON      09:06:18      00068483493TRLO0 
612       121.00        XLON      10:31:14      00068487074TRLO0 
1144       121.00        XLON      10:31:14      00068487075TRLO0 
1564       121.00        XLON      10:31:14      00068487076TRLO0 
292       121.00        XLON      11:43:54      00068488743TRLO0 
83        121.00        XLON      11:43:54      00068488744TRLO0 
17        121.00        XLON      11:43:54      00068488745TRLO0 
3525       121.00        XLON      11:43:54      00068488746TRLO0 
1600       121.00        XLON      11:43:54      00068488747TRLO0 
3593       120.00        XLON      12:00:02      00068489071TRLO0 
2429       121.00        XLON      13:03:50      00068490714TRLO0 
2094       121.00        XLON      13:34:49      00068491774TRLO0 
699       121.00        XLON      13:34:49      00068491775TRLO0 
2979       120.40        XLON      14:05:02      00068492831TRLO0 
426       120.60        XLON      14:44:13      00068494194TRLO0 
2665       120.60        XLON      14:44:13      00068494195TRLO0 
1300       120.60        XLON      14:44:13      00068494196TRLO0 
2196       120.60        XLON      15:55:29      00068498175TRLO0 
1177       120.60        XLON      15:55:29      00068498176TRLO0 
2429       120.60        XLON      15:55:48      00068498194TRLO0 
2829       120.60        XLON      15:55:48      00068498195TRLO0 
51        120.60        XLON      15:55:48      00068498196TRLO0 
3515       120.60        XLON      15:55:48      00068498197TRLO0 
3138       121.00        XLON      16:09:14      00068498942TRLO0 
3837       121.00        XLON      16:09:59      00068498985TRLO0 
202       121.00        XLON      16:12:23      00068499167TRLO0 
669       121.00        XLON      16:12:23      00068499168TRLO0 
2546       121.00        XLON      16:12:23      00068499169TRLO0 
273       121.00        XLON      16:13:23      00068499247TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  298095 
EQS News ID:  1817313 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1817313&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

