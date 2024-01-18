DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 17 January 2024 it purchased a total of 155,124 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 55,124 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.410 GBP1.210 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.390 GBP1.200 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.40387 GBP1.206637

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,580,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 987 1.390 XDUB 08:34:25 00068481486TRLO0 3600 1.390 XDUB 08:34:25 00068481485TRLO0 3441 1.400 XDUB 09:06:18 00068483495TRLO0 1100 1.400 XDUB 09:06:18 00068483494TRLO0 3769 1.400 XDUB 11:56:09 00068488954TRLO0 3755 1.400 XDUB 11:56:09 00068488953TRLO0 551 1.400 XDUB 11:56:09 00068488952TRLO0 4085 1.400 XDUB 11:56:09 00068488951TRLO0 4042 1.400 XDUB 11:56:09 00068488950TRLO0 4042 1.400 XDUB 12:00:02 00068489072TRLO0 4499 1.406 XDUB 13:58:37 00068492626TRLO0 4673 1.404 XDUB 14:04:43 00068492825TRLO0 4562 1.398 XDUB 14:25:56 00068493410TRLO0 5523 1.402 XDUB 14:44:07 00068494191TRLO0 1500 1.404 XDUB 14:44:07 00068494192TRLO0 3865 1.402 XDUB 15:10:14 00068495871TRLO0 4139 1.402 XDUB 15:10:15 00068495872TRLO0 756 1.404 XDUB 15:26:31 00068496693TRLO0 4648 1.406 XDUB 15:26:31 00068496692TRLO0 4105 1.406 XDUB 15:26:31 00068496695TRLO0 586 1.406 XDUB 15:26:31 00068496694TRLO0 4126 1.410 XDUB 15:43:20 00068497588TRLO0 3817 1.410 XDUB 15:43:20 00068497587TRLO0 4085 1.410 XDUB 15:53:07 00068498028TRLO0 4114 1.410 XDUB 15:53:07 00068498027TRLO0 5840 1.408 XDUB 15:55:29 00068498177TRLO0 326 1.408 XDUB 16:01:26 00068498430TRLO0 584 1.408 XDUB 16:01:26 00068498429TRLO0 2353 1.410 XDUB 16:19:25 00068499629TRLO0 2491 1.410 XDUB 16:19:25 00068499628TRLO0 4036 1.410 XDUB 16:19:25 00068499627TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3658 120.00 XLON 09:06:18 00068483491TRLO0 963 120.20 XLON 09:06:18 00068483492TRLO0 2619 120.20 XLON 09:06:18 00068483493TRLO0 612 121.00 XLON 10:31:14 00068487074TRLO0 1144 121.00 XLON 10:31:14 00068487075TRLO0 1564 121.00 XLON 10:31:14 00068487076TRLO0 292 121.00 XLON 11:43:54 00068488743TRLO0 83 121.00 XLON 11:43:54 00068488744TRLO0 17 121.00 XLON 11:43:54 00068488745TRLO0 3525 121.00 XLON 11:43:54 00068488746TRLO0 1600 121.00 XLON 11:43:54 00068488747TRLO0 3593 120.00 XLON 12:00:02 00068489071TRLO0 2429 121.00 XLON 13:03:50 00068490714TRLO0 2094 121.00 XLON 13:34:49 00068491774TRLO0 699 121.00 XLON 13:34:49 00068491775TRLO0 2979 120.40 XLON 14:05:02 00068492831TRLO0 426 120.60 XLON 14:44:13 00068494194TRLO0 2665 120.60 XLON 14:44:13 00068494195TRLO0 1300 120.60 XLON 14:44:13 00068494196TRLO0 2196 120.60 XLON 15:55:29 00068498175TRLO0 1177 120.60 XLON 15:55:29 00068498176TRLO0 2429 120.60 XLON 15:55:48 00068498194TRLO0 2829 120.60 XLON 15:55:48 00068498195TRLO0 51 120.60 XLON 15:55:48 00068498196TRLO0 3515 120.60 XLON 15:55:48 00068498197TRLO0 3138 121.00 XLON 16:09:14 00068498942TRLO0 3837 121.00 XLON 16:09:59 00068498985TRLO0 202 121.00 XLON 16:12:23 00068499167TRLO0 669 121.00 XLON 16:12:23 00068499168TRLO0 2546 121.00 XLON 16:12:23 00068499169TRLO0 273 121.00 XLON 16:13:23 00068499247TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

