

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) said the Group has delivered a resilient fourth quarter performance, with strong profit and revenue growth compared with a weak fourth quarter, prior year. As a result, the Group expects adjusted operating profit for the financial year 2023 to be in the range of $102 million-$104 million, slightly ahead of expectations, and up on the prior year.



Elementis plc said it remains committed to delivering financial targets, including an operating margin of above 19%, by 2026.



Elementis plc said its full year 2023 results will be released on 7 March 2024.



