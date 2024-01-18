Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Plan mit +1.000% Aussicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114C7 | ISIN: CA89156L1085 | Ticker-Symbol: PNW1
Frankfurt
18.01.24
08:46 Uhr
0,476 Euro
-0,022
-4,42 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4740,49210:25
0,4740,49308:58
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2024 | 08:50
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. Announces Notification of Major Holdings

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameNorth Energy ASA
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:17/01/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):17/01/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.963% 3.963%234,212,726

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

4.038% 4.038%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

CA89156L1085

9,282,008

 3.963%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

9,282,008

3.963%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

x

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completionOslo
Date of completion17/01/2024

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.