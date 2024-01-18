

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a retailer of homeware products, on Thursday reported higher revenue for the second quarter, particularly citing its cook and dine category.



Further, the company expects full-year pretax profit to be in line with market expectations, with analysts' average estimates being 202 million pounds, having a range of 199 million pounds to 207 million pounds.



In its trading update, quarterly revenue edged up 1 percent to 483 million pounds from 478 million pounds of last year, driven by volumes.



On Wednesday, Dunelm shares closed at 1041 pence, down 2.53% in London.



