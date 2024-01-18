

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO), on Thursday, reported a 41% growth in Q4 revenue and issued gold production guidance for the fiscal year 2024.



The company's Q4 revenue was US$265.2 million, 41% higher than the previous year's US$188.5 million. Q4 revenue reflects gold sales of 133,465 oz at an average realised gold price of US$1,983/oz sold.



Adjusted capex declined 26% to $48.1 million from $64.8 million last year, while gross capex decreased 48% to $36.2 million from $69.9 million in the prior year period.



Further, the company reported annual gold production in line with 2023 guidance of 450-480koz. Fourth-quarter production was 128,127 ounces, totalling 450,058 oz produced for 2023.



Centamin expects FY24 gold production to be in the range of 470,000 - 500,000 oz per annum weighted evenly between H1:H2.



MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, said, '.We look forward to 2024, guiding for another increase in annual gold production. Combined with our disciplined approach to managing operating costs, Centamin is extremely well-positioned to benefit from the current strong gold price environment, as we complete our capex reinvestment programme and connect Sukari to the Egyptian national grid.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken