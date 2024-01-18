Eigenmann Veronelli, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, is launching its new Group website (www.eigver.com) today. The new digital home testifies to EV's successful transformation over the past years, under the leadership of its Group CEO, Gabriele Bonomi, and to the Company's ambition to establish itself as an international solutions provider in the industry.

The completely revamped digital environment is the evident expression of EV's refreshed identity, including an exciting purpose and vision, an ambitious and digitally driven international growth strategy, as well as its solid corporate culture and attractive values.

"We have progressed successfully in many areas since we started our transformation journey. We have strengthened our customer and supplier relationships by becoming a market facilitator and a highly reliable business partner. Our company culture and values, combined with an inspiring purpose and vision provide us with a clear guidance, which is clearly expressed by our identity and new website. It underlines our ambition to be an established international solutions provider in the industry," said Gabriele Bonomi, Group CEO at EV

"We firmly believe the new corporate website will be an important showcase for EV, introducing a more contemporary brand experience that distinguishes us and enhances the exciting journey in our Company," said Federica Urso, Group Corporate Communication Manager at EV. "We want our users to easily find interesting content about EV. We also want to show them who we are and what we do, give them a taste of our Business Groups, and put our people and culture at the center of the storytelling

The new website has been designed and developed by the Well done! agency and Lutech Group. It presents a minimalist style and a great wealth of content, which encourages a narrative that is easier to grasp and prompt, with an easy access for visitors via a responsive web design.

EIGENMANN VERONELLI GROUP Founded in 1910, Eigenmann Veronelli is an international solutions provider of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Rho (MI), Italy, EV has a direct presence in Italy, Iberia, Turkey and U.A.E. and a commercial reach in more than 40 countries. In 2023, EV generated a consolidated turnover of EUR 345 million with more than 300 employees. The Company is synonymous with effectiveness and efficiency, combining local market knowledge with international chemical innovations, and offering a high-quality and diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, and comprehensive regulatory know-how for a wide range of industries For further information, visit: www.eigver.com Follow us on LinkedIn. Well done! Well done! is an integrated communication agency based in Milan. With over 25 years of experience, it has been the trusted partner for companies seeking strategic support and valuable storytelling for their brand, products, and services.



Lutech Group Lutech Group is a leader in innovation (among the top three in Italy), with 4,700 employees and revenues of about 800 million euros, supporting the transformation and growth of companies and institutions. The group designs, implements and manages end-to-end solutions under the banner of constant improvement involving people and processes, technology, and knowledge. Lutech Group places at the foundation of the Digital Evolution six technological core entities designed to provide a complete and integrated offering, able to meet the manifold needs of digitization: LutechConsulting, LutechSolutions, LutechDigital, LutechCybersecurity, LutechServices and LutechCloud.

