As CES 2024 coming to the end, Tineco can be proud of winning three media awards for its products PURE ONE STATION and FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7. Renowned media such as Reviewed, Android Headlines and housedigest have highlighted both products as groundbreaking in their categories.

Tineco's PURE ONE STATION achieved the "Best of CES 2024" award from Android Headlines, while Reviewed gave the product the "Reviewed Award". This underlines the outstanding performance and innovation contained in the PURE ONE STATION. In addition, Tineco's FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 was awarded housedigest's "Most Innovative Award for Home Cleaning Devices" at CES 2024. This honor recognizes the pioneering technology and outstanding design of the SWITCH S7 in the field of household cleaning devices.

"This triple recognition from renowned media at CES 2024 underscores Tineco's commitment to excellence and innovation. These awards are not only a validation of our ongoing efforts to develop high-quality products, but also an encouragement to continue our path of innovation and providing outstanding cleaning solutions to households worldwide," said Tineco.

The new Tineco FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 mop and stick vacuum cleaner will be available directly from the manufacturer and on Amazon from the end of March 2024. The recommended retail price is 899 euros.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

