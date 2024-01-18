To start a new year in the best possible way, everyone knows that two things are essential: planning a good cleaning and tidying up of your spaces and, obviously, having good resolutions. These two actions can be decisive for starting 2024 on the right foot. For this reason, Tineco provides a series of Amazon offers regarding some selected models, which will continue throughout the month of January.

For deep cleansing without hesitation

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro and Tineco FLOOR ONE S3 models are the most suitable for anyone who wants to start 2024 with a real revolution.

The S7 Pro model boasts a MHCBS (Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System) cleaning system: an integrated scraper removes most of the dirt on the roller before the next cleaning cycle begins, combined with the use of clean water, the effective recycling of the dirty one and the rotation speed of the rollers of 450 rpm, the drying time of the brush is reduced and the residues of dirty water are minimal. This means that the bacteria have no chance to spread.

The S3 model, thanks to the intelligent iLoop sensor technology, detects dirt automatically and regulates the suction power and water flow. The autonomy of this model is also an ally for deep cleaning: FLOOR ONE S3 cleans for 35 minutes!

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is available and on offer on Amazon at a price of 659 euros (Original price: 799 euros)

Tineco FLOOR ONE S3 is available and on offer on Amazon at a price of 319 euros (original price 409 euros)

For faster but effective cleaning

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 and PURE ONE Station Pet models are able to help anyone, even those who are in a hurry and have little time to dedicate to this "reset" at the beginning of the year.

The S5 features a unique brush design that allows for optimized streak-free cleaning of baseboards, corners and many other hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the large tanks for 0.8 liters of clean water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, you can clean multiple living areas at the same time without interruptions.

PURE ONE Station Pet is the vacuum cleaner with 4 in 1 multifunction OmniHub with an autonomy of 60 days: the dust bin has a capacity of 3 liters and allows you to eliminate the need for daily emptying.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 is available and on offer on Amazon at a price of 389 euros (original price 519 euros)

Tineco PURE ONE Station Pet is available and on offer on Amazon at a price of 719 (original price 799 euros)

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use.

